Strictly judge Shirley Ballas forced to take ‘big break’ following ‘immense’ trolling to ‘get herself together’

Shirley Ballas has revealed she’s taking a “big break” over Christmas after facing “immense” trolling during this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

The glitzy show came to an end last weekend and saw Hamza Yassin crowned the Strictly 2022 winner and take home the prestigious Glitterball trophy.

But it seems Shirley, who is the head judge on the show, has already planned a much-needed break away from the iconic dance floor.

Shirley has opened up about the relentless trolling she got during her time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas to take ‘big break’ after Strictly trolling

Speaking to S Magazine, the 62-year-old admitted that she is going to “get myself together by the new year” and enjoy some time away – the first time in her five-decade-long career.

I’m taking two and a half weeks off, because of the immense amount of trolling I got throughout this series

Shirley, who joined the show in 2017, also revealed how she decided not to star in a pantomime this year.

This was a decision she made following a scary incident that saw a letter get hand-delivered to her last year.

She told S magazine: “It’s the first time I’ve taken any time off – ever! I’m taking two and a half weeks off, because of the immense amount of trolling I got throughout this series.

“I decided I wouldn’t do panto this year. Last time I did it, I got a letter hand-delivered to the theatre that was very off-putting.

“I actually kept it. I don’t know why. So I’m going to take some time off and just get myself together for the new year.”

Shirley revealed she had reached out for medical help following relentless online trolling (Credit: BBC)

Shirley says she’s been to the doctors after ’emotional’ year

Shirley has faced a lot of scrutiny and backlash during this year’s series.

A few weeks ago, the pro dancer candidly revealed she had reached out for medical help following relentless online trolling.

Speaking to OK! Magazine Shirley said: “I’ve enjoyed the series. But I’m not going to stand here and lie to you – it took its emotional toll.”

Shirley also admitted that for the first time in her five-decade career, she has had to consult her doctor about her low moods and anxiety.

She admitted: “It did affect me this year for sure. I have [been to the doctor]. Fifty years, I’ve been in this industry! Fifty years!”

Speaking about the messages she receives, Shirley continued: “It makes you [go]… ‘Do I look right? Am I this? Am I that? Cover up your bingo arms. Should I wear a dress with sleeves?'”

Shirley then noted an incident where she saw a comment from a troll that said that her ears are “too big”.

“So, I got a tape measure out and measured my ears,” she revealed.

Shirley went on to praise the “phenomenal” BBC, saying they offered her counselling after she was left devastated by the backlash she received from this series.

She said the BBC has “been there for me all the time, they chat to me every week”.

