Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis makes emotional vow as she shares big news with fans

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made a vow as she revealed she’s won an award.

The former EastEnders star won the Role Model award at the Scope Awards, which celebrates the achievements of people, community groups, businesses and role models, who are all playing a part in “championing disability equality and inclusion”.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Rose insisted she will continue her work for the deaf community.

Alongside a photo of her award, Rose said: “Thank you @Scopecharity for this award. I will forever do my best to keep the work going for the deaf community.”

Rose has been campaigning for the deaf community for a while now.

She helped raise awareness through her stint on Strictly Come Dancing last year, which saw her win the show with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

During the series last year, Rose paid a beautiful tribute to the deaf community with one of her performances.

One part of their Couple’s Choice routine saw Rose and Giovanni dance in silence.

The performance ended up winning a BAFTA earlier this year, bagging Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment gong.

Taking to the stage at the BAFTAs in May, Rose said: “It is a very special moment for us because hopefully it showed how powerful TV can be, where it has actually introduced changes.

“It has even helped the BSL (British Sign Language) law be passed recently.

“We have still got a long way to go but it is such a great start. We are so, so, so proud of it.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni added: “When we first thought of the idea to put silence into the dance, we knew it was going to give an impact, but this went bigger than what we thought.”

Elsewhere, back in August, Rose announced she would be presenting a BBC documentary titled Signs for Change.

The documentary will centre on her struggles as a deaf person and will explore the deaf community’s fight for inclusion.

In a statement, Rose said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it’s high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

“My hope is to encourage people to look at our society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people.”

The star added: “It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.”

