Strictly fans over the moon as 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis makes return to show

Strictly viewers were thrilled tonight as they spotted Rose Ayling-Ellis in the audience.

Rose won Strictly Come Dancing last year with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Tonight, she made a return and viewers were over the moon to see her back.

2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis made a return to Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly

The actress was in the audience to cheer on her former EastEnders co-star James Bye.

James danced to the soap’s iconic theme tune as he and partner Amy Dowden performed a Foxtrot.

His EastEnders co-star Scott Maslen – who plays Jack Branning – was also in the audience.

But it was Rose who caught viewers’ eyes as they shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were thrilled to see Rose Ayling-Ellis in the audience (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “ROSE IN THE AUDIENCE.”

Another added: “ROSE IS IN THE AUDIENCE I HAVE NO IDEA WHY BUT I LOVE IT AND YES THIS REQUIRES ALL CAPS.”

I love that Rose is there.

A third tweeted: “I love that Rose is there,” followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Rose in the audience,” followed by emotional face emojis.

Another begged: “Get GIO and ROSE on the dancefloor!”

Rose Ayling-Ellis supported James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing tonight (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Rose’s reunion at NTAs

Rose recently reunited with Giovanni at the National Television Awards.

The pair took to the stage after Strictly Come Dancing won the Talent Show gong.

Fans of the pair loved seeing them together and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said on Twitter: “Such beautiful speeches from @RoseAylingEllis and @pernicegiovann1. #NationalTelevisionAwards.”

In addition, another wrote: “They’re a good looking pair aren’t they? Love them @RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 #NTAs2022.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Thoroughly well deserved, and @pernicegiovann1 and @RoseAylingEllis looked fabulous.”

Is Giovanni Pernice still in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Rose and Giovanni won Strictly last year, however, this year was different for the Italian dancer.

Giovanni was voted out in the third week with his celebrity partner Richie Anderson.

Viewers were gutted to see Giovanni and Richie leave the competition so soon as one said on Twitter at the time: “I’m extremely disappointed that Giovanni and Richie have been eliminated.

“Just like last year when we saw a softer side to Giovanni, this year we were seeing a less serious more fun side.”

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Another added: “I am so cross with this result. Not watching any more.”

However, Richie had some sweet words to say about Giovanni as he said on Instagram following their exit: “It’s been short, but sweet! Never did I think I’d be given the chance to attempt to cha cha cha, quickstep and samba live on television.

“@giovannipernice it’s been an honour to dance in the ballroom with you.”

Read more: Strictly star Will Mellor takes swipe at judges as he defends performance amid illness

Did you spot Rose Ayling-Ellis in the Strictly Come Dancing audience? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.