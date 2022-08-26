Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner, Rose Ayling-Ellis, may have left EastEnders, but she’s not off our screens just yet.

She announced on her Instagram yesterday that she would be presenting a new BBC documentary titled ‘Signs for Change’.

The documentary will centre on her struggles as a deaf person and will explore the deaf community’s fight for inclusion.

Rose will be presenting a new BBC documentary exploring the issues faced by the deaf community (Credit: Cover Images)

Rose Ayling-Ellis new documentary

After winning Strictly last year, the former EastEnders actress has advocated for the deaf community in many different ways.

Partnering with Barbie, Rose helped to launch inclusive dolls.

She also campaigned for the law to recognise British Sign Language as a language in its own right.

Adding to the growing list, she will now also present this groundbreaking documentary.

Produced by the award-winning Rogan Productions, the documentary will follow Rose as she explores the need for societal change and meets “trailblazers in the deaf community”.

Rose said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it’s high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

“My hope is to encourage people to look at our society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people.

Rose won Strictly 2021 with dance partner Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Cover Images)

“It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.”

“I have always admired the incredible, groundbreaking work of Rogan productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life and to share what matters most to me,” she continued.

No release date has been announced just yet, so we will keep our eyes peeled.

Reactions

Celebrities and fans alike filled Rose’s comment section with support and praise.

Loose Women‘s Katie Piper commented, saying: “Looking forward to watching this.”

Fellow EastEnders actress Emma Barton said: “Amazing Rose.”

One fan replied, saying: “Well done, Rose. You keep on doing what you do best, inspire and break boundaries.

“Well done using your platform to advocate change and open everyone’s eyes to the challenges the deaf community faces daily.”

Meanwhile, Rose has also recently shut down rumours that she would appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the new season of Doctor Who.

