Rose Ayling-Ellis shuts down rumours about move following EastEnders exit

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shut down rumours about her next career move following the announcement of her EastEnders exit last week.

The 27-year-old has been heavily rumoured to be joining another hit BBC show – however, she’s now claimed there is no truth to the rumours.

Rose quit EastEnders last week (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ next move

Last week, Rose announced that she was quitting EastEnders after two years on the soap.

Speaking about her exit, the Strictly 2021 winner said: “Now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.”

Following her exit announcement, some of Rose’s social media moves were picked up on.

The 27-year-old followed new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa on Instagram, as well as showrunner Russell T Davies. She also followed Andy Pryor, Doctor Who’s casting director too.

This then led to fans of the star speculating that she has been cast as the new assistant on Doctor Who.

However, according to Rose, this isn’t the case at all.

Rose followed Ncuti on Instagram (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rose Ayling-Ellis dismisses Doctor Who rumours

Actress Rose appeared on Sky News, live from Edinburgh TV Festival.

During her interview, the actor was asked about the Doctor Who rumours – and took the opportunity to quash them.

“I have no idea where that got started! A rumour just spread,” she said.

“That sounds like a really great job,” she added.

When asked if there was any truth to the rumours, Rose said: “There’s no truth.

“I think it was a rumour that started last week on Twitter and it’s just got bigger and bigger and now it’s everywhere!”

Rose’s new project has been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rose’s new project

Later on, Rose’s first post-EastEnders project was revealed.

As announced at Edinburgh TV Festival, Rose will be fronting a documentary about sign language for the BBC.

The hour-long documentary will see Rose explore positive societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals.

She will also meet “trailblazers” within the deaf community too.

“This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience,” Rose said.

“My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people. It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.”

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly

Signs for Change will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.