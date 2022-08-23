Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly

Strictly 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has made an adorable confession about dancing partner Giovanni Pernice.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Rose opened up about Strictly Come Dancing, the BAFTAs and advocating for the deaf community.

In the interview, Rose expressed that she “misses” Strictly and said that the experience was “magical”.

She also stated: “I learnt about the way I think and I believe in myself more. It’s not that I didn’t think I could do it, I always knew I could, but there was a more personal side to it, and I learnt a lot about myself.

“You think it’s just dancing and exercise, but it’s about the mental side of things, too.”

Rose admitted that she is excited to watch this year’s Strictly and said she will be watching closely to judge the celebs on their dance moves.

When asked if she had ‘found a friend for life’ in her dance partner Giovanni, she answered: “Yes, for sure. After what we went through, how could we not stay in touch? He’s so busy on his tour, and then he’s back in Strictly rehearsals, but we keep in touch and we text.”

She also admitted that she is excited for the spotlight to be on the new couple and not on her and Giovanni anymore.

The former EastEnders actress has been making waves lately in her activism for the deaf community.

Last week, Rose partnered with Barbie to help launch a new diverse range of dolls which include dolls with hearing aids, wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.

In a statement, Rose said: “It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids onto my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!”

