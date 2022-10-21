Strictly star Helen Skelton melts hearts as she shares photos with parents after moving home with kids

Strictly star Helen Skelton recently moved back into her parents’ house with her children.

The TV star moved after leaving the home she used to share with estranged husband, Richie Myler.

Helen, 39, and rugby star Richie, 32, share three children together. They announced their split earlier this year in a statement on social media.

While Helen is busy with Strictly Come Dancing commitments. her parents are helping to look after her three young kids.

However, Helen’s parents recently found the time to visit the star on the Strictly set.

Helen took to Instagram this week to share some photos from Week four, with some including her mother and father.

“Week four photo dump. Having a blast thank you,” she wrote.

Helen Skelton has shared some adorable family stamps (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Helen Skelton shares adorable family snaps

In one of the snaps, she hugged both her parents closely and flashed a big smile at the camera.

Fans loved Helen’s little “photo dump”, and rushed to comment with one saying: “So gorgeous, Helen!”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous woman. Single working mummy of little humans, talented and smoking hot!”

“Ahhh your Mum and Dad,” gushed another alongside numerous heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Helen recently opened up about what it’s like being back on the farm again.

She told The Telegraph: “I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day.”

Helen also went on to share her reasons behind not looking for love at the moment, following her split.

“I think if you’ve learnt anything about me in this conversation, it’s that not only is my glass half full, but I’ve currently got a glass,” Helen said. “I’ve got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got.”

Gorka recently gushed about Helen on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Gorka reflects on ‘difficult’ times

Helen’s comments came following her pro partner Gorka Marquez rallying around the TV presenter.

The dancer urged her to believe in herself, before reflecting on her “difficult” time.

“I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you might not feel that you’re beautiful or good enough, or anything,” he said following their Strictly performance last weekend.

“But if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you. Everybody here believes in you, your family believes in you.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I say it or the judges say it, or anybody says it, it’s only you who is going to be the one who can make the change and the one who needs to believe in you.”

“Because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, and an incredible dancer so believe in you please,” he urged.

