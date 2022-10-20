Strictly star Helen Skelton reveals she’s back staying with parents as she makes confession after marriage split

Strictly star Helen Skelton has revealed that she’s back living with her parents following her marriage split.

The 39-year-old also made a surprising confession, revealing that she and her children are “really happy”.

Strictly star Helen Skelton on living arrangements

Strictly fave Helen opened up about the latest big change in her life following on from her split with Richie Myler.

Helen and Richie split earlier this year after getting married back in 2013. They share three children together, including Elsie, who was born last December.

Richie is now believed to be dating another woman, and they are reportedly expecting a baby together.

Now, in a new interview with the Telegraph, Helen has opened up about life post-split.

She also revealed some big news – that she and her children have moved in with her parents at their farm.

Speaking to the publication, she also revealed that her children had taken to farm life with ease.

“I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together,” she said.

Strictly star Helen Skelton on moving back home

The former Blue Peter star then continued, saying that taking the dog for a walk across the fields is a “joyous” start to the day.

The Countryfile presenter then said that she and her children are “really happy”, which is “all that really matters”.

Helen also said that she doesn’t have time to look for love at the moment.

Instead, she has “loads to be thankful” for while focusing on her children.

“I’ve got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got,” she said.

She also revealed that she did Strictly for her family so that they could see her having a great time.

“I think it would have been disrespectful for me to have not done Strictly. For my family, who need to see me have a great time. It’s not just for me,” she said.

Helen insists her ‘heart is full’

The Strictly star’s confessions come just the day after she shared an update on Instagram with her fans.

Helen posted a picture of a Harvest Festival flyer, revealing that her children had been putting on a performance for the local community.

“Heart full, kids are defo better at performing than me,” she captioned the post.

She added a couple of laughing emojis after her caption too.

Elsewhere, Helen issued a plea to Strictly fans during her appearance on It Takes Two on Tuesday night (October 18).

“I never want to be in the dance off, so please don’t make that happen,” Helen begged.

Following the mention of the dance-off, her pro partner Gorka Marquez then asked viewers to vote so that they can avoid it.

