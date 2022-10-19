Strictly star Helen Skelton insists her ‘heart is full’ as she shares news about her kids

Strictly star Helen Skelton has shared some heartwarming news about her children.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite has been battling it out week by week as the competition continues to heat up.

However, behind the scenes, Helen has had quite a tough year.

Following a split from her husband, Helen became a single mother and has been juggling her parenting duties with her place in the competition.

In her latest Instagram Story post, Helen revealed that she had taken a break from rehearsals to see her children.

Strictly star Helen Skelton shared an update on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Strictly: Helen Skelton shares update on her kids

She posted a picture of a Harvest Festival flyer and revealed that her children had been putting on a performance for the local community.

She wrote across the snap: “Heart full, kids are defo better at performing than me,” and added numerous smiling and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Helen has been doing well in the BBC competition so far with pro partner Gorka Marquez.

However, according to a body language expert, her time could soon be up as she might not make it all the way to the final.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton said last week: “Helen definitely found her groove this week.”

“Even though she is deeply experienced with over 20 years of broadcasting, we have to remember that this process is nerve-wracking and can often take a few weeks for a contestant to feel totally at ease,” he continued.

Helen Skelton has become a fan favourite on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

He then went on to say that her body language showed that she was slightly more confident and ready to give a “strong” performance.

“The two were in total synchronisation and moved as one body, which was obviously reflected in the judges’ responses,” he said.

He went on to warn that Helen’s fans may want to prepare themselves for her exit in a few weeks’ time.

“Although I do not feel Helen will make it all the way through to the final, she has a few weeks left to go before we see her depart,” he added.

Who is the favourite to win?

Darren said that Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will go far in this series.

“The pair appear to be very comfortable around each other, which indicates a deep rapport,” he said. “This level of connection and special way of communicating has definitely enabled them to get further in the competition.”

Darren also believes Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will go far.

“Ellie is definitely a wildcard in the competition and has a positive attitude to match. I feel she could well indeed find herself in the final,” he said.

Read more: Strictly 2022: Bookies announce joint favourites to exit this weekend which will leave fans gutted

Strictly continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.40pm on Saturday, October 22.

Are you enjoying watching Helen Skelton on Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix!