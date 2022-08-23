Giovanni Pernice looks unrecognisable dressed up as Disney princess in video with Strictly co-star

Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner, Giovanni Pernice, is unrecognisable in a video he posted to his Instagram today (August 23).

The professional dancer posted a video of himself and his co-star Kai Widdrington dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

Giovanni won Strictly 2021 with celeb partner Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice celebrated his pal

The Strictly pro took to his Instagram Stories with a TikTok of himself and Kai lip-syncing to the song A Whole New World while dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

Giovanni looked unrecognisable in the outfit, makeup and wig.

Gio’s Instagram Stories were captioned: “Happy bday to my partner in crime.”

“Have the best day,” he added.

He finished the posts off by saying, “love ya” while tagging Kai in all of the clips.

Giovanni Pernice wished his ‘partner in crime’ Kai a happy birthday (Credit: Instagram)

The pair have an extremely strong friendship, and it was previously revealed that they were once flatmates.

Giovanni and Kai even went on a festive break to Italy together in December last year, where Giovanni announced he had become a godfather.

Giovanni favouritism row

Elsewhere, Strictly has recently been accused of ‘favouritism’ regarding Giovanni.

Some of Gio’s fellow pros have raised eyebrows about chat of him getting Richie.

Rumours have circulated that the 31-year-old will join Richie Anderson in this year’s same-sex couple.

However, reports claim that some of his co-stars are unhappy about the possible pairing.

Last week, a source told The Sun: “Some of Gio’s fellow pros have raised eyebrows about chat of him getting Richie.

“The last two same-sex couples have done really well, and the feeling is that whoever gets Richie could go all the way and win it.

“Winning two on the bounce would be great for Gio — but not all of his colleagues feel the same way.”

Giovanni won the show last year with Strictly’s first-ever deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis.

