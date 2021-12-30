Giovanni Pernice spent festive season in Italy with Strictly co-star and we can’t cope

Strictly fave Giovanni Pernice has been spending some quality time together with a Strictly pal over the festive season – in Italy.

In a sweet pair of posts on his Instagram stories Gio, who won this year’s series with Rose Ayling-Ellis, shared the trip with his followers.

And he’s with fellow heartthrob Kai Widdrington!

Kai looks delighted to be there (Credit: Instagram/GiovanniPernice)

The clips show Kai grinning and looking at the festive light displays in La Piazzetta, the iconic main square in Portofino.

Giovanni posted the clips on Wednesday (December 29) night.

Despite some shaky camera work (sorry, Gio) he shows off the stunning buildings in the Italian coastal town.

The Piazzetta boasts breathtaking lights along with a huge Christmas tree.

Strictly’s Giovanni and Kai spent time in Italy over Christmas

Kai, who had to pull out of the Strictly final after AJ Odudu injured herself during rehearsals, looks thrilled to be there.

The scenery in La Piazzaetta is stunning (Credit: Instagram/GiovanniPernice)

On Christmas Eve, Gio, 31, sent fans into a frenzy when he revealed he was about to become a godfather.

Giovanni shared a picture of his cute baby godson wearing a Santa outfit to his social media page.

He explained that he was about to become a godfather after making it back home to Sicily in time for the festive ceremony.

Giovanni wished fans a happy Christmas “from the godfather and the godson” after winning Strictly two weeks ago.

Fans were also delighted he and his Strictly partner Rose have kept in touch over the festive season.

Gio and Rose have stayed in touch over Christmas (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

After Rose shared a picture of herself with a giant cake and said she was about to tuck in, Strictly star Giovanni took to the comments section to poke fun at his celebrity pal.

“Are you eating???? shock ,” he quipped, before adding: “Merry Xmas champ.”

AJ’s touching message to Kai

Meanwhile Kai’s fans were left feeling super emotional when AJ shared a heartfelt message to him on her Insta.

AJ shared a fan-edited version of one of their dances to her Instagram, as she looked back fondly on her time on the BBC show.

Presenter AJ Odudu shared a clip of her waltz with Kai to her Instagram and her 223k followers. She shared the touching message, as she wrote: “I loved watching @bbcstrictly Xmas Special & now I’m OBSESSED with the festive edit of our Waltz by @fayniandstitch.

Kai and AJ had to pull out of the final (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

“@kaiwidd’s waltz really is the gift that keeps on giving & I’m here for it.”

The clip showed their waltz from the series, which earned them a near perfect score of 38 out of 40 with the judges.

