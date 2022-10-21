Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice slams fresh rumours about his love life

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice slammed fresh rumours about his love life last night (Thursday, October 20).

The pro dancer, who won the show last year, took to Instagram to dispel the rumours yesterday.

Giovanni has hit back at romance rumours (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice hits back

Last night saw Giovanni take to Instagram to hit back at some romance rumours.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was recently snapped reportedly swapping numbers with a mystery woman.

The incident is meant to have taken place while Giovanni was on a night out in Soho, London.

The pictures created a couple of headlines, which Giovanni has now taken the time to mock.

Giovanni posted a screenshot of one of the headlines on his Instagram story for his 811k followers to see.

“Your imagination cracks me up [laughing emoji],” he captioned the story.

“I’m waiting for an Uber with my phone in my hand,” he added, posting even more laughing emojis.

Giovanni then tagged the publication in question underneath his scathing review of their story.

The 32-year-old also posted a gif that read ‘LOL’ on his story too.

Giovanni and Rose reunited at the NTAs last week (Credit: Instagram)

Rose and Giovanni reunite at NTAs

The romance rumours surrounding Giovanni come shortly after he was reunited with his former Strictly partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Rose and Giovanni, of course, won the competition last year.

The pair were reunited at the National Television Awards at the Wembley Arena last week.

The duo were front and centre when Strictly won the Talent Show gong at the award ceremony.

Giovanni, who was dressed in a white tuxedo, with black trousers, and a black bow tie, caught plenty of fans’ attentions.

“Gio looking suave and very happy,” one fan of the star tweeted.

“Bloody gorgeous male specimen,” another gushed.

“Doesn’t @pernicegiovann1 look gorgeous in a white suit!” a third wrote.

Giovanni has dispelled rumours that he’s going to quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni shuts down exit rumours

The Italian dancer has been forced to shut down even more rumours recently – this time that he was going to be quitting Strictly.

Reports had previously claimed that Giovanni was unhappy after having his talents ‘wasted’ this series.

The star – who was paired up with Richie Anderson – only managed to last three weeks this year. It is quite the fall from grace for the star, especially considering he won the whole competition last year with Rose.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “He’d [Giovanni] started talking about leaving Strictly, but going out before the show had barely begun was the final nail in the coffin for him.”

However, Giovanni has since come out to shut down rumours that he’s quitting Strictly.

The star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of the headlines saying he was heading for the exit.

“LOL [laughing face emojis] I’m not going anywhere,” he captioned the story.

Phew!

