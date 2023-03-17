Giovanni Pernice sheds light on reasons behind latest love ‘split’ after leaving string of broken hearts

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has opened up about his love life, after his reported split from Jowita Przystal.

The professional dancer has left a string of broken hearts behind him. In the past, he’s been linked with stars including Love Island’s Maura Higgins and TOWIE’s Jess Wright.

But speaking to friend Anton Du Beke, the 32-year-old revealed he thinks he’s still not ready to settle down.

Chatting on Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily, Giovanni explained his “situation”.

Giovanni confides in Anton Du Beke

As reported by the Mirror, he said: “My mum always says to me, ‘so what is the situation?’

“You know, because obviously, every time I date a girl I always tell her and ask ‘what do you think about this.’

“Bless her, she saw so many passing by and she asks ‘is she the one?’ and she says ‘You know I want a baby before I pass away’.

“Of course I want to have a family one day you know, I just have to find the right person first.

“I’m just very focused on my career, as you were at my age. I always say it as a bit of a joke, but I mean it, when I grow up I want to be Anton Du Beke.”

Anton tells him he understands, adding that he’ll be a great dad one day.

Giovanni and Jowita split

He has reportedly just broken up with Strictly co-star Jowita Przystal. The pair were first reported to be dating in December, but they’re both too busy to commit.

A source told The Sun: “As time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules.

“Giovanni is on tour for the next five months and trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible.”

But the source insisted things are civil between them. They added: “Although their relationship has ended Giovanni and Jowita said they will stay good friends. It is just a shame they couldn’t make it work.”

Jowita broke her silence on Instagram on Wednesday (March, 15), following the split. She posted a photo of herself on the beach, writing: “Feeling peaceful x.”

ED! contacted reps for Giovanni and Jowita.

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily starts on March 21 on BBC One.

