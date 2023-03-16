Giovanni Pernice’s blow to fans with Strictly news following his tour announcement

Giovanni Pernice has issued a major blow to fans with huge Strictly Come Dancing news, following his “bigger than ever” tour announcement.

The 32-year-old pro dancer has been strutting his stuff on the iconic dance floor since his Strictly debut back in 2015.

Since then, he’s won the hearts of the nation and even bagged the prestigious Glitterball trophy back in 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

But those hoping to see the Italian hunk on the Strictly stage next year, will be very disappointed.

Rose and Giovanni won Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice heading out on tour

Taking to his Instagram earlier this month, Giovanni announced the release of new dates for his huge nationwide tour.

However, the cost of a one-man Giovanni show has come at a cost – much to the devastation of Strictly fans.

In the post, Giovanni wrote: “There you go! Just few more venues to be added… if you don’t see your local venue in the list is because the show is going to be bigger than ever.

“So maybe the stage doesn’t fit our set… (so you can have an idea of how big I want it to be).

“Book now and make sure you get the spot you want.”

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for Giovanni Pernice’s tour

Fans were delighted to hear the news, with one gushing: “All booked and can’t wait to see you!”

“Sounds like it’s going to be epic,” proclaimed a second smitten fan.

Someone else added: “Just ordered to come and see you for the third time! Can’t wait for another phenomenal night of entertainment.”

“I cannot wait” proclaimed a third follower.

Giovanni has left plenty of fans worried (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni issues blow to Strictly fans

However, Giovanni also issued a huge blow to fans when someone asked if he was going to be on Strictly Live Tour next year.

Noticing that Gio’s tour dates cross over with the Strictly tour next year, one fan took to the comments to ask for an explanation.

“What if you win Strictly? Will you not be going on the Strictly tour?” they mused.

What’s more, Giovanni saw the comment and confirmed he won’t be taking part in the live shows.

He replied with a brutal: “nope!!”

Giovanni and Strictly dancer ‘split’

In other Giovanni news, the pro danced and Strictly co-star Jowita Przystal have reportedly called it quits on their romance – just months after allegedly going public with it.

Back in January, it was claimed that the couple had been secretly dating for a few weeks.

However, just over two months later and their relationship is believed to be at an end.

A source spoke to The Sun about their split, saying it’s a “shame” it couldn’t work out.

