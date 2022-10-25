The ex-girlfriend of Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been pictured snogging TOWIE star Joey Essex, it has been claimed.

Maura Higgins shared a kiss with Joey at the Pride of Britain Awards last night (October 24).

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the duo can be seen locking lips backstage at the awards.

Maura was at the Pride of Britain Awards last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura, ex of Strictly star Giovanni, snogs Joey Essex

Last night was certainly an interesting night for Joey and Maura.

The pair were snapped sharing a kiss in the lobby area of the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House, where the awards ceremony was taking place.

The pair look very comfortable and cosy with each other in the pictures.

Joey and Maura were then snapped getting into a taxi together.

Maura, who was wearing a flowing yellow tulle dress, was hard to miss in the back of the taxi with the former TOWIE star.

Maura is, of course, the ex of Strictly heart-throb Giovanni.

They shared a four-month romance before splitting up last October. Their split reportedly left Maura ‘devastated’.

ED! has contacted Joey and Maura’s reps for comment.

Joey and Maura were snapped sharing a snog last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joey talks being single

Maura and Joey’s kiss comes not long after Joey admitted that he’s “more single than ever”.

The 32-year-old reality star – who is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023 – made the confession during a recent interview with OK!.

“I’ll put it out there – I’m more single than I’ve ever been in my life,” he said.

“But at the same time, I’ve been there and done that with having girlfriends and minor flings now,” he continued.

“If I’m going to have a proper serious girlfriend in the spotlight now, and she’s going to be welcomed into my family and my life, she has to be ‘it’. She’s got to be The One.”

He then said that he won’t be doing that until it’s long term and he knows that he’s going to have kids with her.

Giovanni has been embroiled in romance rumours too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Giovanni dispels romance rumours

Giovanni has also been embroiled in some romance rumours recently too.

The pro dancer was recently spotted apparently swapping numbers with a mystery woman during a night out in Soho.

Upon seeing the headlines about his reported new romance, Giovanni took to Instagram to poke fun at the rumours.

The star shared a screenshot of one of the headlines on his story for his 814k followers to see.

“Your imagination cracks me up [laughing emoji],” he captioned the snap.

“I’m waiting for an Uber with my phone in my hand,” he added.

As well as posting a gif saying ‘LOL’, the pro dancer also tagged the publication in question too.

Read more: Gorka Marquez shares topless photo with Giovanni Pernice as he gushes over Strictly co-star

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.