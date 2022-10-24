Gorka Marquez shares topless photo with Giovanni Pernice as he gushes over Strictly co-star

Strictly star Gorka Marquez shared a topless photo with Giovanni Pernice yesterday (Sunday, October 23) as he gushed over his fellow Strictly co-star.

The Spanish dancer’s snap was shared as part of a Q&A he did on his Instagram story last night.

Gorka gushed over Gorka in his Instagram story last night (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star Gorka Marquez gushes over Giovanni

Last night saw Gorka take to Instagram to engage in a Q&A with his 714k followers.

During the Q&A, the Spanish dancer took the opportunity to gush over his fellow Strictly co-star, Giovanni.

One of the questions asked by Gorka’s followers was: “Out of all the pros who have you known the longest?”

To answer the question, Gorka shared a snap of himself and Giovanni, topless, having a laugh in the Strictly dressing room.

“My bro @giovannipernice,” Gorka captioned the snap.

“Since 2009,” he added.

Gorka and Giovanni clearly knew each other way before Strictly then.

Gorka joined the show in 2016, during the show’s fourteenth season. Giovanni, meanwhile, joined a year earlier in 2015 for the show’s thirteenth season.

Gorka had plenty of secrets to share with his followers during his Instagram Q&A (Credit: BBC)

What else did Strictly’s Gorka say?

That wasn’t the only thing Gorka revealed during his Q&A on Instagram.

When asked which dance is the hardest for a celebrity to learn, Gorka revealed that it’s the Cha-Cha.

“It depends on each celebrity,” he said. “But in general I think the Cha-Cha is one of the hardest to do.”

Gorka was also asked whether he thinks this will be his year to win Strictly.

“I don’t think much about it,” he said.

“I just want to have the best time dancing with @helenskelton and do our best to keep dancing every week and hopefully entertain you all with our routines.”

“Then it is in your hands,” he added.

Karen and Jayde were the latest to leave (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the show this week?

Helen Skelton and Gorka lived to see another week on the competition following yesterday’s results show.

The duo picked up 35 points thanks to their Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune. They were then saved in the public vote.

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer went up against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance-off.

Unfortunately for Jayde and Karen, last night was the end of the line for them as the judges voted to save Molly and Carlos.

“This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work,” Jayde said.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen,” she continued.

“And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 29 at 6.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

