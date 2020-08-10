Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has given fans a glimpse of his longer locks.

The 37-year-old professional dancer is clearly yet to make the most of a post-lockdown haircut as he revealed his longer hair on Instagram.

The black-and-white shot shows Kevin gazing into the camera while running his fingers through his hair.

He captioned the selfie: “Post workout in the garden.

“Obviously needs some sort of Beckham pose whilst skilfully hiding my tiny biceps.”

Will Kevin Clifton keep his longer hair?

In the comments section, Kevin asked followers whether he should keep his long hair.

The dancer wrote: “Lockdown hair. Cut it or grow it?”

Kevin Clifton revealed his lockdown hair on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

Fans rushed to share their responses, with one commenting: “Definitely grow!!”

Another agreed: “How bloody handsome do you look?!! Keep the hair longer too 😉 .”

A third suggested: “I think trim hair and leave longer but cut the beard.”

While others were left undecided, adding: “You look good with short or longer hair!!! 😍 👍 Whichever still a hunk! Xx.”

The former Strictly star asked fans whether he should cut his hair (Credit: Splash News)

Kevin’s big proposal

However, for all those swooning over Kevin, it appears things are heating up with the dancer and girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

Kevin – who has dated the documentary maker for more than a year – is believed to be on the brink of proposing.

The pair competed together on the BBC dance competition in 2018 and went on to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

By 2019, they announced they were romantically involved and have even moved in together!

Kevin and girlfriend Stacey have dated for over a year (Credit: Splash News)

A source told Heat magazine: “Yes, Kevin has been married three times before, but he really feels that Stacey is the right person for him and this time will be different.

“He would love to propose and everyone thinks that Stacey would say yes. She says she’s never been this happy and that’s mainly because of Kevin.”

Kevin’s Strictly exit

Meanwhile, Kevin won’t be appearing on the upcoming series of Strictly this year.

The former BBC star announced he was leaving the show after seven years back in March.

The professional dancer won’t appear on the upcoming series of Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

He previously told The Sun: “Nobody is bigger than the show. Me leaving gives younger dancers the chance to come through now,

“At age 23 it would be different. I’d look at it and think, I can stay on this for the next ten or 15 years, but at 37 years old I was thinking, I’m going to turn 38.

“If it’s going to be similar to what I have already done, I don’t see myself doing it into my forties. I have got so many other interests and I thought, I’ll have to leave at some point.”

