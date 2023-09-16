Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Adam Thomas? Does he still act after Emmerdale?

I’m A Celeb’s Adam Thomas is soon to don his sequins after being announced for Strictly 2023. The Waterloo Road actor was the eighth contestant confirmed for the show.

He’s already had to fend off accusations of him being at an advantage because of his wife’s dancing school. But what else do we know about the TV star?

Adam Thomas confirmed for Strictly 2023

After joining the line-up, Adam made the admission that he’s not the best dancer – but he’s certainly enthusiastic!

In a statement, Adam said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it! I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor… I can’t wait!”

Are Adam Thomas and Ryan Thomas twins?

The lads aren’t twins – but they are brothers! Ryan, 39, played Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street. He is older than Adam, who is 35. But Adam does actually have a twin – Scott was actually on Love Island in 2016. Scott was coupled up with Kady McDermott for the majority of the series, but they split a few months after leaving.

How did Adam Thomas get famous? What is he doing now?

Salford lad Adam started his career in 2002 on BBC soap Doctors. But his career really began in 2006, when he played Donte Charles in school-based drama Waterloo Road. He left the show in 2009 to join Emmerdale as Adam Barton, for which he won Best Newcomer at the 2010 TV Choice Awards. Having stayed at the long-running ITV soap for eight years, Adam made the “tough” decision to leave in 2018. At the time, he said: “I’ve had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“It was a really tough decision to take to leave, but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.”

Adam Thomas as Adam Barton on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Series producer Iain MacLeod added: “Everyone will be really gutted to see Adam go! He’s a top bloke and a really talented actor. But he’s given us a lot of notice, so we’ve been able to prepare a huge exit story for him.”

Adam went on to star in I’m A Celeb in 2019, coming third. He opened a restaurant in Stockport – The Spinn. But in 2022, he announced it would be closing down. He also hosts a podcast with his brothers – Mancs on the Mic, and returned to Waterloo Road at the start of 2023.

Who is Adam Thomas married to?

Adam is married to trained dancer and dance school owner Caroline Daly. The pair met when Adam was just 19 and working on Waterloo Road. They share two children, Teddy, eight, and Elsie-Rose, five. Adam popped the question in 2015 in Dubai. Two years later, they got married at a soap-star-studded ceremony at Delamere in the Cheshire countryside.

The couple regularly post about each other online, with a healthy dose of banter between them. Adam even joked recently that he wanted to experience the dreaded Strictly curse!

Adam admitted to having a drinking problem

In 2020, Adam made the brave move of admitting he has a problem with drinking, and wanted to quit. Taking to Instagram to announce the news to his followers, the dad-of-two wrote: “Ok so I’ve been pondering on the idea for quite some time now…” He explained that his brother Scott did the same and experienced many benefits from sobriety.

Adam has two children with wife Caroline (Credit: Splash News)

Adam explained: “Not that I’m an alcoholic but I do love a tipple now and then… but not for enjoyment anymore which is the scary bit, but more for escape from the stress and worries of life itself. I’ve tried a few times to do it before, but this time I wanted to just put it out there, just so I know I’ve got to stick to it this time… I know it’s not going to be easy but it will be worth it … well it better had be – six months sober starting from today… If I don’t look like @scott.thomas at the end of this I give up haha yes I had a big weekend for anyone asking haha, but enough is enough no more excuses time for change.”

Adam reveals he suffers from painful chronic illness

TV star Adam recently revealed he has been suffering with a chronic condition. After experiencing pain in his knees, wrists, fingers and then ankles and toes, he was finally tested and diagnosed with rheumatoid Arthritis.

He announced the news to his followers on Instagram, thanking his wife for supporting him.

Adam said: “The reason I signed up to Strictly is because I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face!

Adam Thomas and Caroline have been together since 2007 (Credit: Splash News)

“It really couldn’t have come at a better time – I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted! Like going for a run, playing with my kids and just being able to walk with no pain! I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out but am up for the challenge and can not wait to get on that dance floor!!”

Adam offered inspiration to his fans, adding: “I suppose the reason am telling you this is if anyone out there, is suffering whatever your situation… stay strong, get the right help where and when you can! But most importantly, stay positive!”

