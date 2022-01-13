Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed a hair makeover just in time for the show’s live tour.

Aljaz, who is married to It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, debuted his new look on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the dancer shared ‘before’ and ‘after’ videos of his barnet.

Aljaz shared his haircut with his followers (Credit: Instagram/Aljaz Skorjanec)

What has Aljaz done before the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

A masked and wet-haired Aljaz told his followers: “Before Scott does his magic! Guess where I am? Kitch hair.”

Later, he shared another clip showing off his chopped locks, with salon dog, Gaston.

Aljaz, who will dance with Sara Davies again on tour, jokingly claimed that the French bulldog finished the haircut.

He said: “This is after. Gaston, you did an amazing job.

“Scott started the haircut and Gaston finished it. I’m really pleased, thank you so much.”

Aljaz then gave Gaston a little kiss on one of his ears before laughing and saying the pooch was sleepy.

Aljaz joked that salon dog Gaston cut his har (Credit: Instagram/aljaz skorjanec)

When does the Strictly Live Tour start?

The Strictly Live Tour is set to kick off next Thursday (January 20) in Birmingham.

Some of the biggest names from the series, including 2021 champs Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis, will perform 33 shows around the country.

The tour will stretch out over January and February with multiple dates in Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Nottingham and London.

As well as stars from the 2021 series, other big names will be joining the line-up.

The Wanted singer, Max George, who competed in 2020 will be showing off his moves again with Katya Jones.

Aljaz will dance with Sara Davies again (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Ex-EastEnders star Maisie Smith will be dancing with Kai Widdrington after AJ Odudu’s ankle injury forced her to pull out.

Rose, who made history by being the show’s first ever deaf contestant, said of the upcoming tour: “I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour is so exciting.