Strictly Come Dancing 2021 could feature Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford, according to a source.

Bosses of the hit BBC dancing show are reportedly trying to sign the GMB weatherman, following his spectacular run-in with former host Piers Morgan earlier this year.

Alex, 40, clashed with Piers over comments the latter made about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, following her interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, and Piers later quit the daytime show.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly want Alex Beresford for the 2021 series (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

Alex Beresford to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Now, SCD bosses are said to be after Alex Beresford for the line-up on this year’s series.

An insider claimed GMB weather expert Laura Tobin, 39, is also “in the mix” for potential contestants.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Strictly bosses like having an ITV daytime star as they help with audience figures, being really well-known.

Read more: Piers Morgan’s Fox interview: Star accuses Alex Beresford of ‘premeditated attack’

“Viewers wake up to them every day. Laura and Alex are well-liked and would make good signings.”

They added: “It is still early in the process but both their names are in the mix.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Strictly bosses are also reportedly looking at getting Laura Tobin on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex addressed the rumours on Twitter. He joked he might need to work on his dance skills if he does sign up.

On Monday (April 12), he tweeted to his followers: “Do I need to brush up on my two step and shuffle?”

Alex steps back from social media over abuse

Alex recently revealed he had come off Twitter and Facebook because of vile abuse from racists after he defended Meghan Markle.

In The Telegraph, he wrote: “I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying).

Strictly bosses like having an ITV daytime star as they help with audience figures.

“But I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much.

“I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel.”

When Alex clashed with Piers on GMB, Piers ended up walking off the set, although he did return shortly after to continue the debate.

Piers walked out of the studio during his row with Alex on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What has Piers said about Alex?

Piers addressed what happened in his recent interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson.

He explained that Alex had sent him a private message expressing concern about Piers not understanding where Meghan was coming from as a biracial woman.

Read more: Alex Beresford quits Twitter after ‘relentless racist abuse’ for defending Meghan Markle

In her Oprah chat, Meghan made claims of racism against the Royal Family. She alleged someone raised concerns over what colour her son Archie would be.

Piers said: “The moment [Alex] came on air, he came with a pretty premeditated attack on me on a pretty personal level and frankly I just wasn’t going to have it.

“I walked off… I was quite angry in the moment. He claimed that I have a personal vendetta against Meghan Markle, which I don’t.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.