Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared the heartbreaking news that her friend has sadly died aged 35.

The brave Welsh dancer is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May. She later shared in July that doctors had found a second cancer and is now undergoing chemotherapy

But on Monday (September 18) Strictly star Amy Dowden informed fans of some sad news that her friend Nicky Newman had died following her diagnosis with breast cancer.

Amy has shared some heartbreaking news (Credit: ITV)

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden shares heartbreaking news

Nicky was an influencer and campaigner – known to many online as Knicknacklou. She was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer five and a half years ago, which then spread to her bones.

Amy herself has been candid about her cancer journey, and soon issued a tribute to Nicky in a beautiful post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the dancer re-shared a snap of Nicky along with the caption: “The most beautiful ray of sunshine who has done so much and created a community and legacy that will live on.”

Amy’s pal has sadly died (Credit: Instagram Story)

Strictly star Amy pays tribute to ‘true inspiration’

Amy added: “I hope you know all the help and awareness you have done and will always continue to do so. I remember when I found out I needed a port, [it was] your page I turned to! I will forever hold onto your lovely voice notes and will always think of you when I say Welsh Love.”

The Strictly star went on to say: “Thank you for being utterly incredible and a TRUE INSPIRATION. I promise to grab life and deeply miss your radiance and positivity [heartbroken emoji and pink sparkly emoji] X Love to Mr G, your family, friends and the huge community you created online.”

Amy Dowden cancer news

Last week, Amy, who is having chemotherapy, opened up about the side effects of the treatment, including her hair loss.

Speaking in a video on her Instagram Stories, Amy shared: “The third cycle of chemo has definitely been my best one so far. Obviously cycle one I ended up in hospital, infection to sepsis.

“Number two cycle, I ended up with three blood clots. And this one, no hospital admissions. I’ve just had the usual side effects from chemo. Very happy I didn’t end up in hospital.”

Amy says she is ‘quite bald on top’

Amy said the side effects she’s been experiencing is sickness, mouth ulcers and more hair loss.

The dancer – who recently looked incredible at the NTAs – continued: “I can’t now leave the house without something on the top of my head because unfortunately I’m quite bald on top.

“This time my mouth ulcers were worse. But, saying that, I was only a couple of days at home. I feel like I recovered and got back on my feet quite quickly.”

Amy explained she had a final round of the chemo later on in the week before she goes onto a new one. She admitted: “That’s quite daunting because I’ve got used to this chemo. Now I don’t know what side effects I’m going to get. But very grateful to have all my family and friends around me.”

Read more: Strictly 2023 star suffers injury days before first live routine

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.