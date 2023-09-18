Strictly 2023 star suffers injury days before first live routine

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Ellie Leach has sparked a spot of bother ahead of the live shows after revealing she’s injured herself.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to TV screens on Saturday night (September 16) for its epic pre-recorded launch show. Celebs like Bobby’s Brazier, Angela Scanlon, Les Dennis and Ellie Leach all found out their partners and made their dancing debut.

However, just days before Ellie Leach performs her first routine with Vito Coppola, she has already been hit by a small injury.

The Corrie star is on this year’s series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 star suffers injury already

Coronation Street star Ellie and Vito are gearing up for their first performance on Strictly. Vito was partnered with Fleur East last year and made it all the way to the finals.

However, on Monday (September 18) Ellie took to her Instagram Story to reveal she’s endured a slight mishap while rehearsing for Strictly. The soap star shared a photo of her foot with a huge pink plaster covering her big toe. She captioned the snap: “Thumbs up from me.”

Taking to her Stories later on, Ellie revealed that there was a video explaining what she’d done, but it wouldn’t upload. Here’s hoping it doesn’t interfere with her sparkly high heels and fancy footwork come Saturday night!

Ellie has suffered a slight injury (Credit: Instagram Story)

Strictly 2023 star on Corrie

Ellie, 22, joined the Corrie cast as a youngster, and remained part of the Weatherfield set up for 12 years. She left the cobbles earlier this year – but her character wasn’t killed off.

She said to fans on Insta, ahead of confirmation she would be moving on from her soap role: “I have been in Coronation Street for 12 years but it literally feels like I started yesterday. 12 years! That’s like, over half my life! It’s mental.”

When did Ellie Leach leave Coronation Street?

Faye’s Corrie exit saw her decide to dump fiancé Craig and move to Slough. She left Weatherfield to be with estranged daughter Miley, and Miley’s father Jackson, in May. Ellie admitted her co-stars would probably be what she’d miss the most when asked about her departure.

She said at the time: “I know everyone says we all get along so well and we are all like a big family. But we genuinely are and I’ve absolutely loved being able to work with my best friends. And I feel like that is just an amazing experience in itself.”

She added: “To be on one of the biggest soaps ever, it is crazy. It has been an amazing, amazing time and I honestly will never ever forget it.”

Read more: Tensions for Strictly’s Bobby and Dianne? ‘He can’t work under these conditions’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.