Strictly pro Karen Hauer ‘seen without wedding ring’ following claims she’s ‘split’ from husband

Strictly 2023 pro Karen Hauer has reportedly been seen without her wedding ring following claims she has ‘split’ from her husband.

Last week, the dancer – who has been on the glitzy BBC One show since 2012 – and her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones were said to have ended things. It was claimed they had called time on their relationship after 16 months of marriage.

And on Tuesday (October 17) the 41-year-old fuelled more speculation that they have split, after she was apparently spotted without her wedding ring.

Strictly 2023 pro Karen Hauer seen without wedding ring

Karen was seen leaving rehearsals for the BBC dancing show alongside partner Eddie Kadi. However, her wedding ring was noticeably absent as she posed to the camera.

Wrapped up in a grey jumper and a bright yellow coat, Karen appeared to be in good spirits. She cracked a smile before getting in a car alongside her comedian dance partner.

Their split was amicable?

According to reports in The Mirror, Karen and Jordan have had a “tough time in the past few months” and that’s why they decided to split.

However, the source added that there’s “no ill-will whatsoever” and the split is amicable. But that’s not all, back in August, the Strictly star told Hello! magazine that she and Jordan were having counselling to help them with their relationship.

She said: “Counselling. You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help.”

She continued: “So whenever we’re having tricky moments or anything like that, it’s just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect.”

Karen said that dealing with things the right way and “not running away from things” is what makes a couple tick even better together.

Who left Strictly 2023?

Despite the rumoured life change in Karen’s life at the moment, she and Eddie still managed to make it through to next week’s show. However, one celeb and dance partner did have to leave the competition.

Jody Cundy became the third celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing following a dance-off. Jody and partner Jowita Przystał faced off against comedian Karen and Eddie in the dreaded dance-off. However, Jody and Jowita were ultimately unable to secure their position, and the pair were voted off by unanimous decision.

