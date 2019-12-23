Stacey Solomon shares hilarious video of baby Rex's 'exploding poo' gift

Daytime TV star Stacey Solomon has always been open and honest about her struggles with being a mum since baby Rex was born.

Now the Loose Women star, 30, has now shared a hilarious video after Rex left her with a very stinky Christmas present.

Stacey revealed all (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey took to Instagram to share a story that showed her cuddling baby Rex in a towel.

In the video, the mum-of-three explained that her youngest son had left just done a very 'explosive poo'.

She captioned the video, "Rex's Xmas present to me" followed by two crying emojis.

Earlier in the evening, Stacey revealed a whole day's worth of Instastories that documented putting up a very special Christmas tree up in her boys' room.

She also shared an image of seven-year-old son Leighton sitting under the tree with baby Rex.

She captioned the cute photo: "Three more sleeps.

The lengths I'll go to make sure the kids' decorations don't end up on my tree.

"The lengths I'll go to make sure the kids' decorations don't end up on my tree.

"Took way longer than I thought to sort out this room but it was worth it! I'm finally done."

Viewers were baffled by Joe's hair (Credit: ITV)

Stacey also said in her Instastories that she settled down to watch husband Joe Swash, 37, take to the rink in the Dancing On Ice Christmas special.

But viewers were baffled by Joe's 'new look' on the show, with many distracted by his hair.

One person said on Twitter: "What is going on with Joe Swash’s hair? Is it a wig? Is it dyed? Is it a transplant? I just don’t know!"

