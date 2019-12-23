The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 23rd December 2019
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice viewers baffled by Joe Swash’s ‘new look’ during Christmas special

Some thought he was wearing a wig

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Viewers of Dancing On Ice were left baffled by Joe Swash's hair during last night's Christmas special.

The presenter took the ice on Sunday evening alongside his professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

But while many were in hysterics over Joe's energetic personality, others were distracted by his hair.

Viewers were questioning Joe's hair (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Joe Swash reveals why he 'resented' Stacey Solomon after Rex was born

Some people even thought he was wearing a wig.

One person said on Twitter: "What is going on with Joe Swash’s hair? Is it a wig? Is it dyed? Is it a transplant? I just don’t know!"

What is going on with Joe Swash’s hair? Is it a wig?

Another wrote: "What's happened to Joe Swash's hair????"

A third tweeted: "Is Joe Swash wearing a wig #DancingOnIce?"

Meanwhile, others were left gushing after spotting Joe's girlfriend Stacey Solomon and their baby son Rex in the audience.

Little Rex was sat on his mum's lap as Stacey cheered on Joe.

One fan wrote: "Baby Rex is so cute #DancingOnIce," while another said: "Aw baby Rex!"

As he made his debut on the ice, Joe left hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield worried after accidentally stumbling as he got off the rink.

When Alexandra was asked if she thinks she could win again this year, Joe joked: "I don't think so – one win was enough."

Earlier this month, Joe took a tumble on the ice and hit his head.

The show's creative director Dan Whiston told The Sun: "Joe Swash fell and hit his head in rehearsals. It's horrible when it happens but it does sometimes."

View this post on Instagram

Bye bye school run Hello family time/craziness Here we go Christmas let’s do this! Happy Thursday everyone

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash hits his head during 'horrible' accident in rehearsals

Meanwhile, Joe and Stacey recently opened up about their relationship.

Speaking on Stacey's podcast, Here We Go Again, Stacey said: "It's funny because I knew you resented me.

"Every time you touched him or kissed him and [I said something], I could hear myself out loud and I almost had an out-of-body experience every time where I looked at myself and thought, 'Why am I doing that?'"

