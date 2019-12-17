Stacey Solomon reveals son Rex has to have surgery to correct tongue-tie

TV's Stacey Solomon has revealed that her baby son Rex has to have surgery to correct a tongue-tie.

The mum-of-three, 30, shared the information on Monday's edition of Loose Women (16.12.19).

Stacey said Rex has to have surgery to correct a tongue tie (Credit: ITV)

The common condition calls for a routine operation, Stacey explained to her fellow panellists, but is currently preventing him from eating solid foods and gagging every time he tries to eat something.

"It's when the skin under your tongue is a lot fatter or tighter," Stacey said.

"It means they can't poke their tongue out.

"It also means that the roof of their mouth is a different shape, which means he'll gag whether something is smooth or rough because he is not used to things going to the back of his throat."

She continued: "Because he struggles to eat solid foods, they will cut it.

"Once they cut it, he will have free movement of his tongue and will be able to eat properly.

I'm really looking forward to him having it done as it feels like questions have been answered.

Stacey also discussed the condition on her Instagram account, saying that she wanted to talk about Rex's visit to a tongue specialist in case were others we struggling to breastfeed their child.

Earlier this month, Stacey revealed what her lowest day was since baby rex was born.

Appearing on her own podcast, she recalled: "Your whole body, mind body and soul is an absolute mess and day three for me was probably my lowest day."

