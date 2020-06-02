Stacey Solomon enjoys 'perfect' lockdown reunion with her sister

TV's Stacey Solomon has enjoyed a family reunion with her sister Gemma.
Stacey revealed the siblings met up on a socially distanced shopping trip after lockdown restrictions eased.
And she shared pictures of the cute meeting on her Instagram Stories.
The Loose Women presenter revealed that her sister had to work all day and also had to take her daughter to school.
As a result, the pair arranged their meet-up in aisles of the supermarket while they did their essential food shop.
Stacey who was queuing outside the supermarket, said: "Can't wait to get to the end of this queue and see your face."
I can't wait to be able to squeeze you and not have to shout our conversations.
When she finally got inside, Stacey found Gemma in the dental section and joked: "Found her. Sorting out her halitosis problem."
Gemma, a paediatric nurse and party planner, shot back: "Coming from you? Is that a joke?!"
"For now this was perfect"
Stacey also shared a snap of the duo posing with their trollies outside the store.
Stacey wrote: "Aww we are done and off home now. We picked up our essentials. And maybe a basket and a duck or two!"
She added: "I can't wait to be able to squeeze you and not have to shout our conversations. But for now this was perfect."
Stacey has been keeping fans up to date with her lockdown life at home with boyfriend Joe Swash.
The pair share one-year-old son Rex, while Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight.
On Sunday (May 31), Stacey hit back at a troll who accused her of letting Rex eat her lipsticks.
Stacey posted a picture of the tot beaming with something red smudged all around his mouth, joking in the caption: "Did you eat Mummy's lipstick, Rex?"
"Just trying to get ready," she added, along with a string of crying with laughter emojis.
In an Instagram Story shared shortly after, Stacey showed her followers that Rex had gone down for a nap.
Hitting back at trolls
Lying on her back, Stacey said: "To the lovely Susan who messaged me to say: 'You really shouldn't let your child eat lipstick' thank you so much. Because I genuinely was going to pick out a few shades for his lunch."
🤍 And he’s off 🤍 Oh pickle 😭😭 Honestly I am sobbing 🤍 If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment 😭 Rex we are so proud of you 😭 Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly. It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world. If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book 😂 love you all 🤍 P.S Theo is like “I’m bored of this mum... I’ve been working since I was born and never got this attention” 😂
Last week, Stacey was in tears as she shared a cute clip of the tot taking his first steps.
Cheered on by herself and Joe, Rex giggled and clapped his hands while tottering across the kitchen.
