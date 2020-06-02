Stacey Solomon enjoys 'perfect' lockdown reunion with her sister

TV's Stacey Solomon has enjoyed a family reunion with her sister Gemma.

Stacey revealed the siblings met up on a socially distanced shopping trip after lockdown restrictions eased.

And she shared pictures of the cute meeting on her Instagram Stories.

Stacey Solomon reunited with her sister on a socially distanced shopping trip (Credit: Splash News)

The Loose Women presenter revealed that her sister had to work all day and also had to take her daughter to school.

As a result, the pair arranged their meet-up in aisles of the supermarket while they did their essential food shop.

Stacey who was queuing outside the supermarket, said: "Can't wait to get to the end of this queue and see your face."

I can't wait to be able to squeeze you and not have to shout our conversations.

When she finally got inside, Stacey found Gemma in the dental section and joked: "Found her. Sorting out her halitosis problem."

Stacey found Gemma in the toothpaste aisle (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma, a paediatric nurse and party planner, shot back: "Coming from you? Is that a joke?!"

"For now this was perfect"

Stacey also shared a snap of the duo posing with their trollies outside the store.

Stacey wrote: "Aww we are done and off home now. We picked up our essentials. And maybe a basket and a duck or two!"

She added: "I can't wait to be able to squeeze you and not have to shout our conversations. But for now this was perfect."

Stacey can't wait to hug her sister (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey has been keeping fans up to date with her lockdown life at home with boyfriend Joe Swash.

The pair share one-year-old son Rex, while Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight.

On Sunday (May 31), Stacey hit back at a troll who accused her of letting Rex eat her lipsticks.

Stacey posted a picture of the tot beaming with something red smudged all around his mouth, joking in the caption: "Did you eat Mummy's lipstick, Rex?"

"Just trying to get ready," she added, along with a string of crying with laughter emojis.

In an Instagram Story shared shortly after, Stacey showed her followers that Rex had gone down for a nap.

Hitting back at trolls

Lying on her back, Stacey said: "To the lovely Susan who messaged me to say: 'You really shouldn't let your child eat lipstick' thank you so much. Because I genuinely was going to pick out a few shades for his lunch."

Last week, Stacey was in tears as she shared a cute clip of the tot taking his first steps.

Cheered on by herself and Joe, Rex giggled and clapped his hands while tottering across the kitchen.

