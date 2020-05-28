Stacey Solomon sobs as she shares video of Rex taking his first steps

Stacey Solomon was in tears as she shared a super cute video of one-year-old son Rex taking his first steps.
Cheered on by Stacey and partner Joe Swash, the tot laughed and clapped his hands as he managed to take some wobbly steps across the kitchen.
Read more: Stacey Solomon shares adorable updates of her son Rex enjoying his first birthday
Stacey clapped and encouraged Rex to toddle towards her while a smiley proud Joe stood behind the baby also clapping.
The Loose Women star said that at least she and Joe could both be there for the special moment due to being at home during lockdown.
What did Stacey say?
Alongside the post, Stacey wrote: "And he’s off. Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment."
If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book.
Stacey added: "Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly.
Read more: Stacey Solomon vows to cheer up Joe Swash after his nan died
View this post on Instagram
🤍 And he’s off 🤍 Oh pickle 😭😭 Honestly I am sobbing 🤍 If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment 😭 Rex we are so proud of you 😭 Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly. It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world. If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book 😂 love you all 🤍 P.S Theo is like “I’m bored of this mum... I’ve been working since I was born and never got this attention” 😂
Read more: Stacey Solomon compared to a 'sexy Afghan hound' by Joe Swash after makeover
Freezing time
"It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn and grow is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world.
"If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book."
"Love you all. P.S Theo is like “I’m bored of this mum... I’ve been walking since I was born and never got this attention," Stacey signed off, joking their cat was wondering what all the fuss was about.
Birthday celebrations
Stacey and Joe helped their son Rex celebrate his first birthday at the weekend (May 24), with Stacey admitting she also cried at that milestone.
View this post on Instagram
🌿Happy Birthday Pickle 🌿 One whole year of our little pickle. 😭 How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul? Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us & so many and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you’ve always been here 🥺 Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world. We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls. Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle. P.S All of Your birthday messages, stories & posts are overwhelmingly beautiful I’ve just sat down to read them and I can’t stop crying. Thank you 🤍 I honestly Love you all to the moon and stars and back again. 🤍
Read more: Stacey Solomon apologises after making unfortunate 'Muslim' error in teething post
Fun in the sun
Along with Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton, the family enjoyed time in the garden with Stacey revealing that Rex took two hours to open his presents as he played with each one.
Talented Stacey decorated the house and garden with a jungle theme, making a balloon arch, doughnut wall, Mickey Mouse shaped sandwiches and chocolate dipped strawberries.
The family celebration came after a devastated Joe shared the news that his beloved nan had passed away.
Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.