Stacey Solomon sobs as she shares video of Rex taking his first steps

Stacey Solomon was in tears as she shared a super cute video of one-year-old son Rex taking his first steps.

Cheered on by Stacey and partner Joe Swash, the tot laughed and clapped his hands as he managed to take some wobbly steps across the kitchen.

Stacey Solomon admitted she sobbed as her and partner Joe Swash witnessed their son Rex's first steps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares adorable updates of her son Rex enjoying his first birthday

Stacey clapped and encouraged Rex to toddle towards her while a smiley proud Joe stood behind the baby also clapping.

The Loose Women star said that at least she and Joe could both be there for the special moment due to being at home during lockdown.

What did Stacey say?

Alongside the post, Stacey wrote: "And he’s off. Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment."

If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book.

Stacey added: "Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly.

Read more: Stacey Solomon vows to cheer up Joe Swash after his nan died

Read more: Stacey Solomon compared to a 'sexy Afghan hound' by Joe Swash after makeover

Freezing time

"It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn and grow is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world.

"If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book."

"Love you all. P.S Theo is like “I’m bored of this mum... I’ve been walking since I was born and never got this attention," Stacey signed off, joking their cat was wondering what all the fuss was about.

Birthday celebrations

Stacey and Joe helped their son Rex celebrate his first birthday at the weekend (May 24), with Stacey admitting she also cried at that milestone.

Read more: Stacey Solomon apologises after making unfortunate 'Muslim' error in teething post

Fun in the sun

Along with Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton, the family enjoyed time in the garden with Stacey revealing that Rex took two hours to open his presents as he played with each one.

Talented Stacey decorated the house and garden with a jungle theme, making a balloon arch, doughnut wall, Mickey Mouse shaped sandwiches and chocolate dipped strawberries.

The family celebration came after a devastated Joe shared the news that his beloved nan had passed away.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.