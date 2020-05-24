Stacey Solomon admits she couldn’t stop crying on Rex’s first birthday

Loose Woman Stacey Solomon has told how she couldn't 'stop crying' during her little boy Rex's first birthday.

The 30-year-old marked the occasion at her home with partner Joe Swash and children Leighton and Zachary.

Stacey shared the day with her 3.3million followers on Instagram, showing how they celebrated in style.

Stacey Solomon shares Rex's big day

The star wrote: "Happy Birthday Pickle. One whole year of our little pickle. How has the time passed by so quickly?

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share wedding throwbacks

Getting so big

"How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul?

"Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us and so many, and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and it feels like you've always been here.

"Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world.

"We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls. Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle.

"P.S All of your birthday messages, stories and posts are overwhelmingly beautiful I've just sat down to read them and I can't stop crying. Thank you.

"I honestly love you all to the moon and stars and back again."

Stacey also shared on her Instagram Stories that she couldn't stop crying as the day came to an end.

Stacey's birthday preparations

Stacey shared her preparations in the run up to the day.

She had baked a cake, which didn't turn out as she had hoped, and the party had a foliage theme.

The mum-of-three started the day by sharing a video of her and Rex beaming at the camera. It's captioned: "Good morning birthday pickle."

She then shared footage of the little one opening his first birthday presents and in another video, Rex could be seen enjoying one of his new toys – which involves hammering red balls into a wooden hole.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares Rex's first birthday with her followers

Plenty of presents

Stacey wrote that it took him two hours to open his presents as "he's loving playing with each one".

The family had Mickey Mouse-shaped sandwiches, biscuits with Rex's name on them and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Stacey, who is a prolific crafter on Instagram, also assembled a balloon arch from green, gold and white balloons and built a home-made donut wall for the day.

It comes after a difficult week for the family after Joe Swash shared the sad news that his Nanny Fran had died, writing: "I miss you so much already."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.