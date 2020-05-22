Stacey Solomon vows to cheer up Joe Swash after his nan died

Joe Swash was 'heartbroken' this week after his beloved nan died - but Stacey Solomon was on hand to lift his spirits.

Yesterday, Joe posted on Instagram about losing his Nanny Fran.

Joe said he wished he could have "spent more time" with his nan.

"I wish I could have said goodbye," he added.

"But I know you know how much we all love you and you'll be looking down on us, looking after us forever more.

"Goodbye nan. Love you. Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation. "

Comic relief

However, Stacey has been determined to bring a smile back to Joe's face.

Stacey wanted to cheer Joe up (Credit: Instagram)

To cheer up her man, Stacey pretended to walk down the stairs behind her kitchen counter.

She then waved her arms around as though she was being "attacked by a shark".

It looked like it did the trick, as the camera panned to Joe and baby Rex laughing together.

Birthday blues

Meanwhile, it is baby Rex's first birthday tomorrow, May 23.

Joe was left heartbroken after his Nan died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair have been busy making preparations for the happy event, even though his celebrations will have to take place in lockdown.

That included getting a cake and building a doughnut wall, whatever that is.

Rather than give up on the idea of a party during lockdown, Stacey has shared the busy preparations on her Instagram page.

However, on Loose Women, she revealed her mixed feelings about the milestone.

The couple's son Rex will turn one this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It makes me upset to think of him growing big and older and that we are celebrating his birthday in lockdown," she said.

"But we're going to have a wonderful family party. He'll have his special day," Stacey added.

