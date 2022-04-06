Stacey Solomon has revealed her wedding day to Joe Swash is just three months away in a new update.

The Loose Women star, 32, previously cancelled their special day before giving birth to baby daughter Rose.

But in a latest update on social media today (April 6), Stacey opened up on her “nerves” as the day finally nears closer.

Stacey Solomon has revealed new details of her wedding day to Joe Swash (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon ‘nervous’ ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

With just three months to go, Stacey explained that she is putting together the final preparations for the day.

She shared on Instagram Story: “This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists & everyone in between because I almost forget we are getting married in three months time.

“We are on the last part now.”

I feel so nervous.

The couple plan to have their wedding in the garden of their home, Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

Filming a wooden archway in her garden, Stacey added: “My sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I’m crying.”

In a separate post, she concluded: “My whole stomach is turning over and for some reason I feel so nervous.”

Stacey admitted to feeling ‘nervous’ over the day (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey and Joe push back their wedding day

The couple originally planned to get hitched in summer last year.

However, when Stacey found out that she was pregnant with baby Rose, their plans were delayed.

The couple spoke about their plans during an appearance on the Loose Women Christmas special.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s jaw-dropping earnings revealed: ‘Her earning power is immense’

At the time, Stacey shared: “We would love… if all goes well – because COVID’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would.

“It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there.”

Meanwhile, Joe also opened up on their nuptials during an interview in August last year.

Stacey and Joe originally planned to wed last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “There are so many people that are important to us, we didn’t want to leave anyone out.

“The silver lining is that our little girl can now be there, which is lovely.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon brings baby Rose into Loose Women studios as she admits to being ‘a mess‘

Joe, 40, added that he was leaving most of the planning to Stacey – but had a few surprises in store.

The dad-of-three revealed: “Stacey has the vision, and I’m here to back her up and try and get her what she wants. Stacey is the organiser. I have some surprises in store for Stacey on the day, but I’m keeping them secret, so it is a surprise for her!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.