Joe Swash has shared his excitement over his upcoming baby girl with fiancé Stacey Solomon.

The presenter has revealed how he and Stacey have been preparing for their new arrival and admitted “this is brand new for the both of us”.

“I watch Stacey getting the nursery together, painting it pink and adding the final touches – it brings a smile to my face,” he said.

“I can see how excited she is – we both are. But equally, if we had a little boy, I would have my five aside team sorted – there was always going to be a winner!”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are expecting their first baby girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many kids do Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have?

Joe and Stacey already share one son Rex, who was born in 2019.

Joe also has a son Harry, who was born in 2007, with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey also has two other sons – 13-year-old Zach and nine-year-old Leighton from her previous relationships.

That brings their family of little ones to a total of four boys, meaning the new arrival will be the family’s first girl.

Joe added: “The boys can’t wait to have a little sister, especially baby Rex!

“He keeps going up to Stacey’s tummy and kissing it, stroking it and saying the baby’s in there so he knows what’s happening and starting to get very excited.”

When are Joe and Stacey getting married?

Recently the couple have put their wedding plans on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

They originally planned to wed earlier this year but decided to push the wedding back due to social distancing rules and so that all their children could attend.

Joe said: “There are so many people that are important to us, we didn’t want to leave anyone out.

“The silver lining is that our little girl can now be there, which is lovely.”

The couple plan to have their wedding in the garden of their home, Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

Joe and Stacey have postponed their wedding so all their children can attend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So is Joe helping to plan the wedding?

Joe added that he is leaving most of the planning up to Stacey – but may have a surprise or two for her on the day.

He revealed: “Stacey has the vision, and I’m here to back her up and try and get her what she wants. Stacey is the organiser.

“I have some surprises in store for Stacey on the day, but I’m keeping them secret, so it is a surprise for her!”

