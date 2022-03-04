Stacey Solomon has returned to Loose Women after welcoming her baby daughter Rose.
The 31-year-old panellist, who departed the ITV programme for maternity leave last year, gave birth in October.
During today’s show (March 4), Stacey reunited with her co-stars for the first time on-screen – and brought little Rose with her!
Stacey Solomon introduces baby Rose on Loose Women
The mum-of-four made her return to the panel alongside Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Judi Love.
Stacey had a lot to catch viewers up on, including her positive home birth with fiancé Joe Swash.
Speaking about her labour experience, she said: “There’s not a right or a wrong way to give birth, but I can honestly say I’ve never felt so calm and relaxed.
“I’ve always associated birth with trauma and I always feel really scared when I go into labour and being in hospital almost confirms that fear.
“I didn’t just feel safe, it was the first time I ever felt in control during labour.”
Meanwhile, Stacey also spoke about the stress of her current home renovations whilst planning a wedding.
She admitted: “I’m a mess! I think what has happened is I’ve into a state of mind where I’m like everything will be fine and we are already in March.
“It has only just been Christmas, I am nowhere near finished the house.”
I’m a mess!
And it didn’t take long for Rose to make an appearance herself.
Stacey proudly introduced Rose to the panel at the end of the show, with Judi grabbing a cuddle with the tot.
ITV viewers delighted by Stacey’s return
Loose Women fans were thrilled to have Stacey back on the panel.
On Twitter, one said: “Don’t normally watch #LooseWomen but it’s good to see @StaceySolomon back she’s glowing.”
Another added: “So lovely to see you back @StaceySolomon @loosewomen @kayeadams @1Judilove @nadiasawalha.”
A fourth posted: “I’m absolutely loving today’s panel I needed that laugh. Glad to have you back Stacey love and ladies you are cracking me up today.”
In addition, a fifth shared: “Lovely to see Stacey back with baby Rose.”
