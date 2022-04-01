Stacey Solomon’s jaw-dropping earnings revealed: ‘Her earning power is immense’

Television star Stacey Solomon has had some good news this week – she’s secured herself as one of TV’s top earners.

The news was revealed after Stacey’s latest accounts showed the Loose Women panelist’s earnings.

And we think you’ll agree, the figures are eye-watering!

Stacey Solomon’s earnings have been revealed and it’s far more than we could possibly imagine (Credit: Splash News)

How much does Stacey Solomon earn?

Stacey Solomon’s gobsmacking earnings have been revealed and we’ve got serious envy!

According to new accounts filed by her company Key Map Entertainments, Stacey has banked almost £2.5 million.

The public paperwork, available at Companies House, showed she has a whopping £1.7 million in cash in the firm.

She’s also pocketed huge sums through a number of TV and social media endorsements.

Stacey recently signed up to collaborate on a home fragrance range, boosting her earnings as a result (Credit: Air Wick)

Stacey is ‘in demand’

The notes showed that the star even paid herself a hefty £575,931 for her work last year!

An industry source said: “These figures show how in demand Stacey is.

She’s carved out a real niche for herself in both TV and social media and companies are desperate to work with her.

“Her earning power is immense.”

Stacey lives in a £1.2 million home in Essex with her handsome partner Joe Swash (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon’s is one of TV’s top earners

It’s no surprise that Stacey has become one of TV’s top earners in the UK.

After winning over viewers on the X Factor almost 13 years ago, Stacey has built an impressive £3.6m empire.

She also fronted her own BBC One show called Sort Your Life Out and became a regular panelist on Loose Women.

On top of that, she signed a six-figure deal with In The Style and, as a result, has brought out a range of collections with them.

Most recently, Stacey teamed up with Air Wick on a fragrance collaboration called Spring Roses, inspired by her beautiful daughter Rose.

Now the mother-of-four lives in £1.2 million home in Essex with her partner Joe Swash.

Lend us a fiver, Stacey!

