Stacey Solomon has landed a second series of her BBC One show Sort Your Life Out.

During the show, the Loose Women star coaches six families over the course of one week to help declutter their homes.

And it’s proven to be a huge hit with Stacey‘s fans.

Stacey Solomon will be back with a second series of Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon makes Sort Your Life Out announcement

The popular show has been renewed for a second six-episode series on the BBC.

Following the news, Stacey took to social media to share her excitement.

In a tweet, she wrote: “So so happy to say that we get to make a whole new series of Sort Your Life Out!

It was my absolute dream job

“Thank you for loving it so much we get this opportunity. It was my absolute dream job, so thank you. I can’t wait to do it all again.”

Meanwhile, the star also thanked her loyal fans on Instagram.

Appearing on her story, Stacey shared: “I loved every single second of it! If it wasn’t for you lot supporting it, I would never get the chance to do it again.

“Thank you so bloody much!”

BBC Commissioning Editor, Beejal-Maya Patel, added: “Sort Your Life Out is perfect television. These heart-warming stories of families overwhelmed by possessions and reluctant to let go of the past, is something we can all relate to.

“Stacey, Dilly, Rob and Iwan do such a sensational job of not only revamping the house, but of transforming the families lives for the long-term. I’m thrilled we’ll get to see it return for a second series.”

How did fans of Stacey respond?

Naturally, Stacey’s followers were overjoyed by the announcement.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Love the show Stacey, keep up the good work.”

Another added: “Yes!! Delighted to hear this news, love this show, you & the team are an inspiration & so kind to the families, love the makeovers & organisational tips.”

Stacey helps families declutter their homes on the BBC One show (Credit: BBC)

In addition, a third wrote: “Obsessed with this show!”

A fourth posted: “This has made my week! Got my labeller at the ready!”

Another added: “I love your show. Need you to be my friend and help me sort stuff out.”

A sixth tweeted: “Oh I’m so excited, hope we don’t have to wait too long.”

