Stacey Solomon defended by dog rescue centre after trolls attack star for welcoming new puppy

Stacey Solomon has welcomed a new puppy following the death of her beloved dog Theo.

The Loose Women star shared the exciting news yesterday (January 18), shortly after picking up the adorable pup from a dog rescue centre.

However, some people appeared to take issue with Stacey‘s process of adopting puppy Teddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon welcomes a new puppy after losing Theo

Stacey, 32, introduced her new puppy on Instagram on Monday.

She made the announcement alongside a series of photos of Teddy at Pickle Cottage.

The post also included shots of her other family dog, Peanut.

We miss you so much Theo

Stacey wrote in the caption: “Welcome Home Teddy. Last night we rescued a dog. But today I’m not sure who has rescued who.

“We miss you so much Theo. I hope you’re looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that Peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one. To the moon and back, always.”

The star went on to share a string of videos of Teddy settling into his new home on her Instagram Story.

Stacey Solomon has introduced a new puppy following the death of her dog Theo (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

She also thanked the dogs rescue centre, ProDogs Direct, for their help.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many gushing over Teddy.

However, others claimed that Stacey received “special treatment” during the adoption process, as it usually takes “months” to rescue a dog.

Stacey comes under fire

One commented: “I feel like this must be the case that they’ve bent the rules for Stacey.

“And although I think Teddy will be really well looked after and loved, a home with an under five and a new born baby is definitely not the model home for a rescue dog!! Does seem a bit unfair tbh.”

A second added: “Special treatment for celebs, the normal rules don’t apply unfortunately.”

Stacey’s new pup is settling into Pickle Cottage (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Read more: Stacey Solomon announces ‘newest member of the family’ after sad loss of dog

A third shared: “Theo only died three weeks ago so she must have been quick in wanting to replace her. Funny how two days ago she was unsure about getting another and then here we are.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Didn’t her dog just pass away? I thought dog adoption took a while?”

A fifth pointed out: “This is great and all, I’m sure he will be really loved with you guys. But I went to the dog rescue a few weeks ago and they told us anyone with children under 6 aren’t allowed to have a rescue dog?”

What did the rescue centre say?

Following the comments, ProDogs Direct took to social media to clear up any confusion.

The centre shared a snap of Teddy to their profile alongside a lengthy explanation.

They wrote: “Yes we have re homed one of our dogs to @staceysolomon and her family. Yes she followed our adoption process, yes she completed an application form, yes her home was vetted, and no she did not adopt a dog in 24hours.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares heartbreaking message as she buries beloved dog Theo following his death

“It is so very sad that the minority cannot be happy that a rescue dog has found a great home where he will be loved and looked after – we couldn’t be happier for Teddy and his new family.”

The centre continued: “Please be happy and be kind and if you cannot then please be quiet – Thank you to all who are happy for Teddy.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s rep for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.