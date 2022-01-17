Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal that she has found a new furry friend, following the sad loss of her dog Theo.

The Loose Women star, 32, was left devastated after her beloved dog died in her arms just after Christmas.

Now, Stacey is set to welcome a new pup after recently visiting a dog rescue centre.

Stacey Solomon is set to welcome a new dog into the family (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon shares family news on Instagram

The mum-of-four initially shared her plans with fans on Instagram last night (January 16).

She told them: “Been speaking to the incredible lady at the dog rescue all day and now we are off on a little late night adventure to meet a little fur baby who’s being fostered and needs a home and our home & family could be a good match.

“We are taking Peanut and the little pickles to meet him.”

Peanut is Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash’s family dog.

Stacey added: “I hope you’re having a lovely Sunday.”

The visit clearly went well as Stacey left with a new pup in tow.

The television star announced the news earlier today, saying: “So we ended up bringing the little doggy home last night. We couldn’t leave without him. He’s so lovely.

“He was bred by somebody who was breeding dogs for sale and he wasn’t good enough for sale so they got rid of him…”

Stacey continued: “When we learnt about him and then saw Peanut’s reaction to him there was no doubt in our mind that he was coming home.

We couldn’t leave without him

“I didn’t know we would be able to bring him home straight away so we were a little unprepared. We’ve spent last night and today settling and getting him all sorted.”

She then said that she couldn’t wait for fans to meet “our newest member of the family”.

Meanwhile, the news comes weeks after Theo’s sad death.

Stacey recently lost her beloved dog Theo (Credit: ITV)

Stacey loses her beloved dog Theo

The former X Factor star shared the sad news on Instagram at the time.

In the post, Stacey also included several snaps of the Pomeranian-Chihuahua-mix.

“Sweet Dreams Theo The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken,” Stacey told fans.

“Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty I miss you so much already.”

Stacey has since buried Theo in garden of her home, Pickle Cottage.

