Stacey Solomon clears up confusion after fan spots ‘spirit’ of late dog Theo in her garden

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to address a fan after they seemingly spotted the ‘spirit’ of her late dog.

The Loose Women panellist, 32, was left heartbroken following the death of her beloved dog Theo last month.

After her passing, Stacey buried the pup in the garden of her and Joe Swash‘s home – Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to address a fan comment (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

The star shared the news of Theo’s burial site earlier this week.

At the time, she took a snap of the sentimental spot as she remembered her four-legged friend.

Stacey said: “I put the boys to bed and went for a little walk to go and see Theo.

Read more: Stacey Solomon cuddles up to her baby daughter after her dog’s death

“She’s resting under the magnolia tree.”

However, one fan went on to spot an unusual dog-like figure in the snap.

They messaged Stacey to suggest that the object could have been Theo’s “spirit”.

A follower believed they spotted Theo’s ‘spirit’ (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The message didn’t go unnoticed with Stacey, who was quick to clear up the confusion.

Taking to her Instagram Story yesterday (January 4), she said: “I was just sitting down reading your messages and one of you wrote to me on my story from last night from after I went to see Theo.”

The star went on to detail the message after the fan noticed “two little feet poking out”.

I do believe her spirit is here at Pickle Cottage

Stacey giggled at the camera and said: “I’m not laughing because I don’t believe that she is here.

“I do believe her spirit is here at Pickle Cottage, but I’m laughing because it freaked me the hell out as I could see the feet too – I was like what the hell is that.”

The mum-of-four then revealed a skeleton figure the family previously used on Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Read more: Stacey Solomon returns to social media as she shares ‘guilt’ over losing beloved dog

Stacey added: “Turns out I didn’t pack this Halloween toy away!

“It’s not Theo, I promise that’s not Theo, oh my God, imagine!”

It’s some light relief for Stacey following the death of Theo last month.

Stacey shares Theo’s death

The former X Factor star shared the sad news on Instagram, alongside several snaps of the Pomeranian-Chihuahua-mix.

“Sweet Dreams Theo The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken,” Stacey typed.

“Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty I miss you so much already.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.