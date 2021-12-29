Stacey Solomon has returned to Instagram following the death of her beloved dog Theo.

The 32-year-old Loose Women panellist was left “heartbroken” after her Pomeranian-Chihuahua-mix passed away over the Christmas period.

Now, Stacey has thanked fans for their ongoing support and kind messages since Theo’s death.

Stacey Solomon thanked her fans on Instagram following Theo’s death (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon returns to Instagram

The mum-of-four returned to social media today (December 29) with a lengthy post.

She accompanied the message with a sweet shot of her baby daughter Rose and their family dog Peanut.

Alongside the snap, Stacey wrote: “Last night when everyone was sleeping (the time of night Theo would sit on my lap and it would be just us). I sat and read your messages. Thank you.

I feel so sad and guilty

“I can’t even tell you what comfort your kind words brought me. Knowing lots of you knew and cared about Theo through here makes me feel so much more less alone.”

She continued: “I feel so sad and guilty for some reason. I don’t know why but even with all those feelings your kind messages made me smile and for that I am so so grateful.

“Love you all to the moon and back.”

Stacey went on to explain that Theo’s death has also affected pup Peanut.

“Peanut is extremely sad,” she added. “We are giving him all of the cuddles and love and he is cuddling Rose like a hot water bottle.

“Hopefully he will be back to his jumpy happy self soon.”

Stacey announces Theo’s death

Stacey confirmed the sad news with fans in a post on Monday after “11 wonderful years”.

She shared a series of touching photographs of Theo, including some with her four children.

At the time, she shared: “Sweet Dreams Theo. The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo.

Stacey lost her beloved dog on Boxing Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”

“I miss you so much already,” she went on.

“My little girl. But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives.”

Stacey’s celebrity pals went on to flood the comments section with messages of support.

