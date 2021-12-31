Stacey Solomon tried her best to distract herself following the death of her dog Theo with an adorable family snap.

The Loose Women star cuddled up to her youngest, Rose, in a photo taken on her first Christmas.

Stacey said with all that happened over Christmas she didn’t get the chance to take many pictures.

However, her fiancé Joe Swash managed to capture one of the pair cuddling up together and looking absolutely adorable.

Stacey Solomon marked her first Christmas with Rose on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon celebrates Rose’s first Christmas

Stacey wrote alongside the photo: “Rose’s First Christmas. With all that happened over Christmas, I didn’t take any photos.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘sad’ as she battles severe exhaustion following baby Rose’s birth

“But Joe got this one I love it so much, I didn’t want 2022 to sneak up on me or Rose’s first Christmas to pass by before I got to share it.

“I hope you all have had a lovely Christmas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey added: “Thank you all so much for your kind, heartfelt messages for Theo.

“They’ve brought me so much comfort when I really needed it so I’m truly grateful. Love you all lots and lots.”

Stacey’s beloved dog, Theo, passed away on Monday (December 27).

The star shared the news in a heartbreaking post on Instagram with her followers.

She said: “She fell asleep in my arms surrounded by all of us at Pickle Cottage.”

Stacey Solomon tragically lost her dog, Theo, on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: ‘Heartbroken’ Stacey Solomon reveals her beloved dog has died

The TV star also posted numerous pictures of her pet pooch, saying: “Thank you for everything, you’ll never know how much I needed you.

“Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years.

“We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty. I miss you so much already. My little girl.”

She added: “But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.