Stacey Solomon has shared the heartbreaking news that her dog has died on her Instagram this morning (Tuesday, December 28).

The 32-year-old has revealed to her 4.9m followers that her beloved pooch, Theo, passed away yesterday.

Stacey Solomon’s heartbreaking news

Stacey took to Instagram this morning to share the devastating news with her fans and followers.

The star shared a series of photos of Theo, who she has owned for 11 years. In the photos, Stacey and her children can be seen cuddling Theo over the years. In one photo, Theo is seen lying in Rex’s cot with the youngster asleep next to him.

Stacey posted a lengthy caption paying tribute to her loyal pup.

“Sweet Dreams Theo,” she wrote. “The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken.

“Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”

“I miss you so much already,” she continued. “My little girl. But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives.”

Stacey Solomon’s tribute to Theo

Stacey posted a heartfelt tribute to Theo on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey’s lengthy tribute to Theo continued with her thanking her pup for “everything”.

She said: “For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.”

The Loose Women star then went on to say that Theo was the best friend her youngest son, Rex, could have asked for. She then, heartbreakingly, revealed that her other pooch, Peanut, is missing his “cuddle buddy”. She explained they’re trying to make it up to Peanut by cuddling him more, but it’s just “not the same”.

“To the moon and back Theo,” she wrote as she concluded her tribute. “Sleep tight my beautiful little lady.”

Stacey also posted on her Instagram story, with a heartfelt tribute in video form of Theo. Clips in the video showed Theo playing with Stacey’s kids as they grew up together.

Stacey also shared a picture of her cradling Theo last night, before he passed away.

What did the star’s followers say?

Stacey welcomed Peanut to the family earlier this year, and revealed he’s missing Theo (Credit: ITV)

Stacey’s followers were quick to pass on their condolences to the star following the death of her loyal best friend.

“Oh Stacey I’m so sorry darling,” fellow Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha said.

“Theo had the most beautiful family and beautiful life with you all. Theo’s memories will last forever and ever because dogs are family and always always will be,” Mrs Hinch said as she sent her condolences.

“Sending so much love,” Love Island star Olivia Bowen said in the comments.

“So sorry for you all,” Gemma Atkinson told the star.

