Stacey Solomon shares heartbreaking message as she buries beloved dog Theo following his death

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she has buried her beloved dog, Theo, in her back garden.

The Loose Women star, 32, shared the news that Theo had died just after Christmas.

And now Stacey has shown fans where she’s buried.

Stacey has buried Theo under a magnolia tree in her back garden (Credit: Instagram)

Where has Stacey Solomon buried her dog, Theo?

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared the location of Theo’s final resting place.

In her Stories section, Stacey filled up a dish with the pooch’s name on it with pebbles and lit a candle.

She told fans that the family had made a memory plaque for her, and then revealed the spot in the garden where she’s buried.

The caption said: “We had a memory plaque made for Theo.”

Peanut sitting beside Theo’s memory plaque (Credit: Instagram)

“We miss you”

Then showing a snap of her other dog, Peanut, sitting at the bench looking at Theo’s plaque, Stacey continued.

“She lays underneath the magnolia tree.

“The most beautiful tree in the garden but it never blooms for long just like you Theo.

“We miss you.”

The emotional image with Peanut caused Stacey to say of him: “He’s so special”.

How did Stacey break the news?

Stacey has been mourning Theo ever since she broke the sad news on December 28.

Showing a montage of images on Instagram, she said: “Sweet Dreams Theo.

“The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken.

“Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”