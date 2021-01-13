Stacey Solomon has fired back on Instagram, after a fan criticised her for having three sons with three different dads.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, slammed the user on her story, insisting: “They’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

As well as one-year-old son Rex with fiancé Joe Swash, Stacey is also a proud mum to Zachery, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Stacey Solomon fired back at a troll on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon say on Instagram?

Stacey welcomed eldest son Zachery with her teen boyfriend Dean Cox.

Meanwhile, four years later, she gave birth to Leighton with her ex Aaron Barnham.

After revealing her “older pickles” had asked to stay longer at their dads’ houses for homeschooling, Stacey interrupted her stories to address a troll.

The user wrote: “It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart.

The Loose Women star admitted it was ‘too early for judgement’ (Credit: SplashNews)

“Oh well, I suppose you’re happy about it.”

However, Stacey replied: “Woah there Wilma! It’s far too early for that kind of judgement.

“Of course, I’m happy about it. They’re the best thing that ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me.”

Thankfully, Stacey was soon inundated with a swarm of supportive messages from her loyal followers.

Stacey and Joe share baby son Rex (Credit: SplashNews)

How is Stacey coping in lockdown?

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed she’s struggling while homeschooling her sons in lockdown.

Just like many parents across the country, Stacey is having to work with her children at home.

Taking to Instagram, she explained: “Going to try and make the most of being able to do nothing before the boys come home and home school begins again tomorrow.”

In addition, Stacey added: “The boys’ schools definitely have more in place than the first time, but I’m still finding it hard to keep them engaged all day.”

Stacey has three sons with three different dads (Credit: ITV)

However, it isn’t all bad for Stacey.

The much-loved star recently got engaged to Joe following a romantic Christmas Eve proposal.

She revealed he got down on one knee and popped the question during a family walk in a woods near their home.

Sharing a photo of herself and her ring, the star gushed: “To the moon and back bub. I have no words.”

