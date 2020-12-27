The Masked Singer UK viewers can’t stop asking themselves one big question: Who is Sausage on the show?
The popular TV singing competition returned on Boxing Day, and has already sparked an array of theories.
The first show saw popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor unmasked after she performed one of Dua Lipa’s biggest hits.
But with the remaining characters still in-play, some viewers are convinced they know who is behind the Sausage.
Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer?
Sausage told viewers in her first VT: “Hello, it’s me, Sausage.
“The thing about Sausages is that they’re a combination of a little bit of everything, and I guess you could say the same about me.
“With my chips and my newspaper wrapping, I might look a bit of a tomboy, but I really am a girly girl.
Read more: All the characters on The Masked Singer UK series 2
“I love a bit of glam, but that doesn’t mean I can’t have fun, and to be honest I’m a bit of a silly sausage, and to be honest I just want to have a laugh.
“And tonight I’m singing a real banger.”
Her clue at the end of her performance was: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”
After initially thinking it could be Billie Piper, fans rushed to Twitter when they claimed to recognise Stacey’s Solomon’s voice.
Sausage is 100% Stacey Solomon #MaskedSingerUK
— ★ ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@itsbakedbeanz) December 26, 2020
Stacey Solomon = Sausage #maskedsingeruk
— Linda Daly (@LindaDa87011849) December 26, 2020
“I think Sausage is either Stacey Solomon or Sheridan smith #MaskedSingerUK,” said one fan.
A second tweeted: “The more I think about it the more sure I am that the Sausage is Stacey Solomon #MaskedSingerUK.”
While a third added: “I’m calling it, it’s Stacey Solomon! #MaskedSingerUK.!
Read more: All you need to know about newbie Mo Gilligan
Stacey certainly wouldn’t be that bad of a guess.
Although she’s now best known for her role on Loose Women, she started out as an X Factor contestant.
We all know she can sing, and she does have a “silly” personality.
What happened on Masked Singer UK?
Six of the 12 characters took to the stage battling it out in pairs. But sadly one found themselves eliminated in a vote-off by the panel of judges; Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and newbie Mo Gilligan.
By the end of the show Alien took off her ‘head’ and Sophie – an actual professional singer – revealed herself.
Did you enjoy the first episode? Let us know all your Masked Singer theories on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.