Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK? Viewers convinced it’s Stacey Solomon

Fans think they detected Stacey's voice

By Joshua Haigh
The Masked Singer UK viewers can’t stop asking themselves one big question: Who is Sausage on the show?

The popular TV singing competition returned on Boxing Day, and has already sparked an array of theories.

The first show saw popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor unmasked after she performed one of Dua Lipa’s biggest hits.

But with the remaining characters still in-play, some viewers are convinced they know who is behind the Sausage.

Masked Singer theories Sausage
Fans want to know who the Sausage is on Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer?

Sausage told viewers in her first VT: “Hello, it’s me, Sausage.

“The thing about Sausages is that they’re a combination of a little bit of everything, and I guess you could say the same about me.

“With my chips and my newspaper wrapping, I might look a bit of a tomboy, but I really am a girly girl.

“I love a bit of glam, but that doesn’t mean I can’t have fun, and to be honest I’m a bit of a silly sausage, and to be honest I just want to have a laugh.

“And tonight I’m singing a real banger.”

The Masked Singer new series
Fans think the Sausage is Stacey Solomon (Credit: ITV)

Her clue at the end of her performance was: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

After initially thinking it could be Billie Piper, fans rushed to Twitter when they claimed to recognise Stacey’s Solomon’s voice.

“I think Sausage is either Stacey Solomon or Sheridan smith #MaskedSingerUK,” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “The more I think about it the more sure I am that the Sausage is Stacey Solomon #MaskedSingerUK.”

While a third added: “I’m calling it, it’s Stacey Solomon! #MaskedSingerUK.!

Stacey certainly wouldn’t be that bad of a guess.

Although she’s now best known for her role on Loose Women, she started out as an X Factor contestant.

We all know she can sing, and she does have a “silly” personality.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s voice gave her away (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Masked Singer UK?

Six of the 12 characters took to the stage battling it out in pairs. But sadly one found themselves eliminated in a vote-off by the panel of judges; Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and newbie Mo Gilligan.

By the end of the show Alien took off her ‘head’ and Sophie – an actual professional singer – revealed herself.

Did you enjoy the first episode? Let us know all your Masked Singer theories on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

