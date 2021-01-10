Stacey Solomon is homeschooling her kids once more, like many parents around the country, but she’s opened up about struggling to keep them engaged.

The Loose Women presenter, 31, is having to work with her children at home because schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And mum-of-three Stacey confessed it isn’t always easy.

Writing on Instagram, she said she was planning to enjoy a relaxing Sunday before hitting the books again on Monday.

What did Stacey Solomon say about her kids?

“I’m being soooooo lazy,” she told her followers.

“Going to try and make the most of being able to do nothing before the boys come home and home school begins again tomorrow.”

“How are you finding home schooling this time around?” she asked.

“The boys’ schools definitely have more in place than the first time but I’m still finding it hard to keep them engaged all day.”

Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, who are from previous relationships.

She and her partner Joe Swash have a one-year-old son called Rex together and Joe also has a 13-year-old son named Harry from a former relationship.

Stacey has opened up about home schooling before

Stacey – who has amassed an army of fans for her real take on motherhood – has had home-schooling troubles before.

Last year she shared that their home-learning adventures got off to a rocky start. Rex changed the language on the family’s computer.

Stacey posted on her Instagram Stories at the time: “40 minutes in… Zach’s ‘too tired’ to sit up, Leighton’s cracking up at the fact that Rex just changed the language of the computer to Japanese.”

Stacey hits back at mum-shamers

She also delighted busy mums everywhere when she recently refused to let herself be shamed for wearing her pyjamas on the school run.

Stacey was criticised after she was spotted heading out to drop off her boys in her nightwear.

But she clapped back in the best way.

“For those telling me how sorry they feel for the boys having a mum who takes them to school in her pyjamas, don’t worry they were my posh pyjamas,” she joked on Instagram.

