Stacey Solomon's arrest fears after honest holiday mistake with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been left panicked after taking pebbles from a beach while on holiday in Devon with boyfriend Joe Swash.

The couple were enjoying a seaside break with toddler Rex when Stacey decided to take the family fossil hunting.

Stacey, 30, posted a "fossil haul" to her Instagram, where she showed off her stones and giggled at her new found love of rocks.

Stacey Solomon took pebbles from the beach illegally during her family break (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon do?

Soon after the clip, Stacey's followers informed her that taking the stones from the beach could actually be a crime.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she said: "A few of you are messaging me saying, 'Be careful Stace, you can be arrested for taking pebbles off the beach.'

"Well that's a bummer, I just spent two hours collecting them bad boys!"

Turning to Joe, Stacey added: "We're going to have to take them back, we have to it's illegal, I'm not getting arrested by the pebble police, not on my holidays, I've got work tomorrow."

The Loose Women star contacted a heritage centre (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

However, Stacey later confirmed to her 3.6million followers that taking the stones was completely legal.

She went on: "Just called the local heritage coast centre and they said where we were fossil hunting it's 100% ok to take some home as long as you don't have a wheelbarrow full or find a massive one. Wahoo.

"I wondered why they hired hammers out."

Despite the mishap, Stacey admitted she had an "amazing" weekend while staying at the luxury Sidmouth Harbour Hotel & Spa.

Stacey whisked her family away to Devon for the weekend (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Alongside a video montage, she said: "Pickle was obsessed with the beach. He could have stayed there all day.

"This beach was directly opposite the hotel."

Eventful staycation

It's certainly been an eventful few days for Stacey.

Earlier on in the mini-break, she told fans Joe was "on a mission to make her pregnant" as they stopped off at a motorway service station.

The presenter captured boyfriend Joe Swash and son Rex playing in the sea (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

As Joe topped up the car with oil, Stacey found her hormones getting the better of her.

The Loose Women panellist joked: "We just stopped because he had to top up the oil...

"This is the first time I've ever seen him open the bonnet EVER.

"I didn't see the oil light on either. He is 100% embarking on a weekend long mission to get me pregnant."

Stacey and Joe are open to having more children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A new addition?

The couple share 14-month-old son Rex, but have always been open to the idea of welcoming another.

During a recent Q+A session, Stacey revealed: "This is the most asked question of the day.

"We'd never say never - we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it's my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows."

Stacey is also a mum to sons Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships, while Joe has a 13-year-old son called Harry.

