Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash received criticism from locals after travelling to Wales for a family staycation.

The happy couple recently visited the picturesque Elan Valley for Stacey’s 31st birthday with sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

However, it appears not everyone was keen to join in on the celebrations.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash didn’t break lockdown rules

Although Wales may not have banned visitors from England, people are not allowed to meet socially anywhere indoors with people they don’t live with.

And while Stacey and Joe did not appear to break any rules, it didn’t stop some locals from sharing their frustrations.

One wrote: “So the question here is…. will they be fined for this? As the government states you will be if travelling during lockdown… or is it a different rule for celebrities?????”

A second said: “What about covid restrictions one rule for them and one rule for us!”

A third added: “So I’m stuck in a health exclusion zone here in Wales, but it’s fine for tourists to come and go as they please?! Not at all infuriating.”

In response to a story on Wales Online, another stated: “Should not have been allowed to travel to Wales. Clowns.”

But someone pointed out they hadn’t flouted any rules and their trip was completely legal.

The voice of reason assured:

“The area they are from and the area they went to are not on lockdown.

“Frustrating as it is, they haven’t done anything wrong and supported a local business.”

Glamping safety

During their stay, Stacey was quick to ensure staff at the luxury glamping accommodation had filled the family in on local rules.

Taking to her story, she said: “It was truly magical and the people who run them were so kind and friendly, always there to answer any questions and help us with places to go, food and updates on government rules.”

Stacey’s birthday surprise

Stacey was treated to a weekend away with boyfriend Joe and her sons.

“Joe took the boys out and booked me and my creepy toes a foot massage,” she gushed. “Best birthday treat ever it was amazing.”

The TV favourite then shared a video of the boys singing happy birthday to her alongside a table of gifts and flowers.

As the celebrations came to an end, Stacey posed with Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and Rex, two, during a family walk.

She posted the adorable family snap and wrote: “All I could ever wish for on my Birthday. On top of the world with my world… Joe Joe how did you even find this place?

“I love you to the moon and back. What a special, special day. Thank you. I would honestly be anywhere with them and my family. Just ANYWHERE.

“But I couldn’t think of a more perfect place to be than right here.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Stacey and Joe’s reps for comment.

