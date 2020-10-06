Loose Women star Stacey Solomon stunned her fellow show panellists after admitting she “likes sex”.

The 31-year-old mum-of-two blurted out the comment during a today’s show (Tuesday October 6).

Stacey Solomon admitted she liked sex too on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Why did Stacey Solomon say she liked sex on Loose Women?

The TMI moment made panellists Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Janet Street-Porter burst out laughing.

The quartet was discussing whether they liked reading erotic novels.

Thinking that some of the books that they were referencing were before Stacey’s time, host Andrea apologised.

Read more: James Argent in tears as he admits feeling ‘terrible’ over mum having counselling to deal with his addiction battle

“Stacey, I’m so glad you’re not in the studio today because literally all we’ve talked about is things us oldies are enjoying, like the ABC Picture Club and The Joy Of Sex.”

“I like sex too,” Stacey blurted in reply.

Stacey Solomon made the panellists crack up (Credit: ITV)

What else did Stacey Solomon say on Loose Women?

Asked whether she enjoyed reading erotic literature, Stacey admitted that she often has to resort to unusual sources to reading about the subject.

Saying that she could never reach the top-shelf magazines when she was young, she also said her internet provider blocks porn in her house.

So, she said, she often reads the sex columns in Cosmopolitan instead.

Happy belated Birthday @StaceySolomon 🎉 We think she liked her present 😉🦄 Even if Janet didn't 😂 Watch #LooseWomen ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/m51U26wep0 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) October 6, 2020

Happy birthday Stacey!

That wasn’t the only type of joy on-set in today’s show.

The team surprised Stacey with a belated birthday present.

They got Stacey’s partner Joe Swash to hand over a special gift: a tiara and a toy unicorn hobby horse.

Stacey was delighted.

Stacey couldn’t believe her surprise (Credit: Instagram)

What else has Stacey Solomon been up to during her birthday weekend?

The touching gesture came after Stacey celebrated her birthday at the weekend.

Joe whisked her and children Leighton, Zachary and baby Rex off to the countryside for a surprise road trip.

As ever, Stacey documented the whole experience on Instagram to her 3.7million followers.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals birthday surprise from Joe Swash and sons

After a drive through the night, the family arrived at cute sleeping pods in the countryside.

“This is our little house in a hill,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.