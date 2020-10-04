Stacey Solomon has revealed the birthday surprise she received from Joe Swash and her sons.
Joe whisked Stacey and their family away for a weekend getaway to mark the Loose Women star’s 31st birthday today.
Stacey said Joe surprised her with a foot massage before the family gave her gifts and a cake.
As usual, the mum-of-three documented the day on her Instagram Stories.
Joe and the boys woke Stacey up by having “cuddles in bed”.
Alongside a video of them singing “good morning”, Stacey said: “They’re all up and we are having cuddles in bed.
“They started singing the Good Morning song to me and then didn’t know any of the words.”
Stacey Solomon celebrates her birthday
She added: “You wouldn’t think I burst into their rooms and sing this to them EVERY single day.”
Meanwhile, Stacey then shared a photo of herself with her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex.
She wrote: “Birthday breakfast.”
The star then enjoyed a trip to the spa while Joe took the boys out.
Stacey said: “Joe took the boys out and booked me and my creepy toes a foot massage. Best birthday treat ever it was amazing…”
Stacey then shared a video of the boys singing happy birthday to her alongside a table of gifts, flowers and a cake.
She wrote: “My world.”
She added: “They got me a Norma cake. Zach’s really going for it.”
Stacey later shared a photo of her stunning flowers.
In the image, Stacey’s unicorn cake was on display, however, without any candles.
She said: “I think Joe may have forgot birthday candles. The tea lights.”
Stacey Solomon whisked on birthday getaway
At the start of the weekend, Stacey revealed they were going on a birthday weekend away.
She told fans: “Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend.”
Stacey later revealed: “We have arrived. And we aren’t sleeping in the van. I can’t believe it.”
