Stacey Solomon has revealed the birthday surprise she received from Joe Swash and her sons.

Joe whisked Stacey and their family away for a weekend getaway to mark the Loose Women star’s 31st birthday today.

Stacey said Joe surprised her with a foot massage before the family gave her gifts and a cake.

Stacey Solomon celebrated her birthday today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

As usual, the mum-of-three documented the day on her Instagram Stories.

Joe and the boys woke Stacey up by having “cuddles in bed”.

Alongside a video of them singing “good morning”, Stacey said: “They’re all up and we are having cuddles in bed.

“They started singing the Good Morning song to me and then didn’t know any of the words.”

Stacey was treated to a birthday breakfast! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon celebrates her birthday

She added: “You wouldn’t think I burst into their rooms and sing this to them EVERY single day.”

Meanwhile, Stacey then shared a photo of herself with her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

She wrote: “Birthday breakfast.”

The star then enjoyed a trip to the spa while Joe took the boys out.

Stacey said: “Joe took the boys out and booked me and my creepy toes a foot massage. Best birthday treat ever it was amazing…”

The star enjoyed a massage (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey then shared a video of the boys singing happy birthday to her alongside a table of gifts, flowers and a cake.

She wrote: “My world.”

The family sing happy birthday to Stacey (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She added: “They got me a Norma cake. Zach’s really going for it.”

Stacey received lots of gifts, flowers and a cake (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey later shared a photo of her stunning flowers.

In the image, Stacey’s unicorn cake was on display, however, without any candles.

She said: “I think Joe may have forgot birthday candles. The tea lights.”

Looks like Joe forgot the birthday candles (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon whisked on birthday getaway

At the start of the weekend, Stacey revealed they were going on a birthday weekend away.

She told fans: “Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend.”

Stacey later revealed: “We have arrived. And we aren’t sleeping in the van. I can’t believe it.”

