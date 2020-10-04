Stacey Solomon birthday
News

Stacey Solomon reveals birthday surprise from Joe Swash and sons

The Loose Women star is 31 today!

By Rebecca Carter

Stacey Solomon has revealed the birthday surprise she received from Joe Swash and her sons.

Joe whisked Stacey and their family away for a weekend getaway to mark the Loose Women star’s 31st birthday today.

Stacey said Joe surprised her with a foot massage before the family gave her gifts and a cake.

Stacey Solomon birthday
Stacey Solomon celebrated her birthday today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

As usual, the mum-of-three documented the day on her Instagram Stories.

Joe and the boys woke Stacey up by having “cuddles in bed”.

Read more: Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with cute date night to Ikea

Alongside a video of them singing “good morning”, Stacey said: “They’re all up and we are having cuddles in bed.

“They started singing the Good Morning song to me and then didn’t know any of the words.”

Stacey Solomon
Stacey was treated to a birthday breakfast! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon celebrates her birthday

She added: “You wouldn’t think I burst into their rooms and sing this to them EVERY single day.”

Meanwhile, Stacey then shared a photo of herself with her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

She wrote: “Birthday breakfast.”

The star then enjoyed a trip to the spa while Joe took the boys out.

Stacey said: “Joe took the boys out and booked me and my creepy toes a foot massage. Best birthday treat ever it was amazing…”

The star enjoyed a massage (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey then shared a video of the boys singing happy birthday to her alongside a table of gifts, flowers and a cake.

She wrote: “My world.”

Stacey Solomon
The family sing happy birthday to Stacey (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She added: “They got me a Norma cake. Zach’s really going for it.”

Stacey Solomon
Stacey received lots of gifts, flowers and a cake (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey later shared a photo of her stunning flowers.

In the image, Stacey’s unicorn cake was on display, however, without any candles.

She said: “I think Joe may have forgot birthday candles. The tea lights.”

Stacey Solomon
Looks like Joe forgot the birthday candles (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon whisked on birthday getaway

At the start of the weekend, Stacey revealed they were going on a birthday weekend away.

Read more: Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with birthday weekend away

She told fans: “Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend.”

Stacey later revealed: “We have arrived. And we aren’t sleeping in the van. I can’t believe it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BGT: Amanda Holden ‘mocks’ critics of her skimpy dresses
Archie Lyndhurst girlfriend
Archie Lyndhurst: Girlfriend pays emotional tribute on his 20th birthday
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton
Phil Vickery ‘exchanged flirty text messages’ with shepherdess after split from Fern Britton
Carol McGiffin Loose Women Ofcom
Loose Women could face Ofcom investigation after Carol McGiffin’s Chrissy Teigen comments
amanda holden cleavage
BGT: Amanda Holden performance divides viewers
Sophie Pete Sandiford Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford goes public with his girlfriend