James ‘Arg’ Argent broke down in tears as he revealed the pain his battle with addiction caused for his mother.

The star, who is now nine months sober, appeared alongside his mum Patricia on Loose Women to discuss his personal struggles.

He got “a bit choked up” hearing her open up on the way it has affected her.

James Argent appeared on Loose Women with his mum (Credit: ITV)

During Monday’s show, she said: “I was scared. You bring children into the world and you want to protect them, and love them, and take care of them.

“I wasn’t in control, I couldn’t save him. It was the most scariest thing to have to go through.

“In some ways, looking back before I seeked professional help, I probably enabled him in some ways because I didn’t know who to turn to.”

Arg, 32, became visibly moved by her words.

He admitted they made him realise how important it was to overcome his issues for the sake of his loved ones, as well as himself.

Arg opened up about his addiction issues (Credit: ITV)

James Argent becomes choked up

Meanwhile, he added: “That was probably the first time where I got a bit choked up.

“It’s one thing putting myself through it, and ruining and affecting my life, but it’s another thing, it’s the effect you have on your family and friends.

“When I’m in active addiction, it’s all a bit of a blur to me and I escape my feelings and emotions.”

In addition, he said: “If I’m suffering with pain, I’m using the drugs and alcohol to cover it up.

“In terms of my mum, my dad, my sister, friends and family, they had to deal with it day to day.”

Arg got emotional on Loose Women (ITV)

After hitting nine months of sobriety, the reality star is looking to the future.

He knows he has to continue on his journey after turning his life around.

He admitted: “I feel terrible because my mum’s had to get counselling and support because of what I’ve put her through.

“I feel terrible. She’s a fantastic mother.

“I’ve made her question herself – I’ve made my mum question, ‘Oh is it something I’ve done?'”

In addition, he said: “I think the best way for me making amends is staying clean and sober.

“I can say sorry all I want and treat her to meals, get her a bit of jewellery.

“But the only thing that’s really going to make things up is for me to keep on doing what I’m doing.”

